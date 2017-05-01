Oswego Speedway Kicks Off 2017 Season with Open Practice Session this Saturday, May 6

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 1, 2017) – The wait is over. Oswego Speedway’s annual Open Practice session will be held this Saturday, May 6 from 1-5pm, with FREE admission to the speedway’s main grandstand.

All divisions competing at the speedway in 2017 are eligible to take part in the four hour long track testing session, which pit gates will open for at 11:30am.

In 2016, over thirty cars took to the track for testing. Otto Sitterly lead lap times in the Novelis Supermodified division behind the wheel of the Nicotra Racing No. 7 IFS racer, besting the field with a lap of 16.549 seconds. Mike Bond was the quick timer in the SBS division, getting the No. 74 machine down to 18.851 seconds.

Both Bond and Sitterly are expected to be at the speedway on Saturday as well as Jeff Abold, Dave McKnight, Michael Muldoon, Dave Gruel, Brandon Bellinger, Lou LeVea Jr, Dave Cliff, Cameron Rowe, Mike Bruce, Camden Proud, Jack Patrick, Jesse Bearup, Jim Babcock, Greg O’Connor, and more.

Pit admission for Saturday’s session will be set at $25. Season pit passes will be accepted for the open practice.

Kids 16 and under will again be admitted FREE at all Speedway events in 2017 with the exception of Budweiser International Classic Weekend.

Official racing action at the Speedway begins on Saturday, May 13 featuring the speedway’s 67th consecutive Opening Day presented by Mitchell’s Speedway Press and highlighted by the Race of Champions Modified Richie Evans Memorial 61 as well as kick-off events for the Novelis Supermodifieds and Pathfinder Bank SBS.

For more information on Oswego Speedway be sure to visit www.oswegospeedway.com. You can also FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway and LIKE on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ OswegoSpeedway.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway, a sports entertainment company, is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. Oswego Speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August, 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at Oswego Speedway making Oswego the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, arguably the greatest driver of all time, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, along with former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.