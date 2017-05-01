Tickets on sale for inaugural World of Outlaws event at West Liberty Raceway in Iowa

By Tony Veneziano

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — May 1, 2017 — Tickets are now on sale for the inaugural West Liberty Hawkeye 25, featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at West Liberty Raceway in Iowa on Friday, June 23 and can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

West Liberty Raceway will mark the eighth track in the state of Iowa that the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series has competed at dating back to the series inaugural season of 1978.

The 2017 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series driver roster features a collection of the best winged sprint car drivers in the world. Leading the way is eight-time and defending series champion Donny Schatz. The North Dakota native sits atop the leaderboard with six wins this season as he chases his ninth championship.

David Gravel, who has racked up five wins to date, is second in the standings and is tied with Schatz for the most top-five and top-10 finishes this season.

Brad Sweet, who has two wins thus far in 2017 aboard the No. 49 for Kasey Kahne Racing, is currently third in points. Sweet is joined at KKR by 2013 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series champion Daryn Pittman, who sits fifth in the standings.

Jason Johnson, who won the biggest race of his career in the state of Iowa last year, claiming the Knoxville Nationals, has a pair of victories thus far in 2017 and is fourth in points. Shane Stewart, who drives for a team co-owned by current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series point leader Kyle Larson, is sixth in points as he closes in on his first win of the season.

Sheldon Haudenschild, the leading contender for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award, is currently seventh in points, as he chases his first World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series win. Logan Schuchart, who won earlier this season in California, is eighth in the standings. Joey Saldana, who is just one win away from 100 in his career with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series is ninth in the standings.

Jason Sides, who has racked nine straight top-10 finishes, dating back over a month, rounds out the current top-10 in points.

Paul McMahan is back on the road for another season this year, along with fellow veteran driver Kraig Kinser and defending Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award winner Greg Wilson.

Young drivers carrying the torch for the next generation of World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series competitors, include Jacob Allen from Pennsylvania, Clyde Knipp from Missouri and rookie contender Brent Marks from Pennsylvania.

