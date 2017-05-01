Two in a row in UAW Kenyon Midgets for Hamilton

By Eric Bunn

(Lebanon, IN) Kyle Hamilton earned his second straight win In the UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series Saturday night at the newly renovated Indianapolis Speedrome. Hamilton is unbeaten driving for the Kenyon Brothers, beginning with his victory in the Saturday night portion of the Rumble Series in Fort Wayne.

Hamilton started the 50-lap feature on the inside of the third row. He moved into second behind early leader 2015 Champion Kyle O’Gara by lap 12 and then took advantage of two consecutive yellows to close to O’Gara’s bumper. Hamilton made a bold move on a lap 13 restart to get under O’Gara in turns one and two. 2016 Champion Dameron Taylor followed Hamilton past O’Gara on the bottom of the race track.

Hamilton and Taylor began a 30-lap battle in earnest for the win by lap 20. “Dameron bumped me on lap 20 and I thought man it’s gonna be long 30 laps,” Hamilton laughed after the race.

Two final yellows on laps 42 and 48 allowed the field to close on Hamilton and Taylor. Taylor was chasing Hamilton while defending from a charging O’Gara. Trey Osborne had joined the battle in the fourth spot behind O’Gara. When the checkered flag finally flew, it was Hamilton, Taylor, O’Gara, Osborne and Logan Huggler filling out the top five. Just 0.751 of a second separated Hamilton, Taylor and O’Gara after 50 laps of racing.

The UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series returns to action this Saturday night at US 24 Speedway in Logansport, IN. the 30-lap feature will be the UAW Kenyon Midget competitors 1st dirt race of 2017. Racing is scheduled to begin at 7:00.