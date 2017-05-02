9th Annual Harold Leep Jr. Memorial Saturday Night

By John Lemon



Tulsa Okla. (May 2, 2017) – The Oklahoma Sports Park in Ada Oklahoma will host the sprint cars of the Ameri-Flex / OCRS racing series this Saturday night for the 9th Annual Harold Leep Jr. Memorial. This event has been conducted on the 4/10-mile oval track since its inception in 2009. Only Gary Owens of Pauls Valley OK has won the event more than once. In fact, Owens won this event three years in a row (2013-2015). Last year, it was Sheldon Barksdale winning his first HLJM event on his way to tallying multiple wins in the 2016 racing season.

Prior to Owens and Barksdale, the HLJM has been won by: Jamie Passmore (2012), Whit Gastineau (2011), Mike Goodman (2010) & the initial winner to honor Leep Jr, Frank Dittman (2009). HLJM winners that have also scored a win in September’s Oklahoma State Championship event at OSP are Goodman (2007), Owens (2011) and Gastineau (2010, ’12 & ’15).

This event has produced some great racing action over the years and the 2017 version is sure to continue the trend with multiple feature winners from the 2016 season set to partake in the event. Oklahoma Sports Park’s speeds are second to only the Salina Highbanks Speedway on the tour. If you like to see sprint cars wind ’em up and sling around the track at full power, OSP is your destination for this weekend.

NUTZ n’ BOLTZ

Been There – Done That:

With the rainout at Caney Valley Speedway last weekend in the mother of all downpours in the state, The Ameri-Flex / OCRS series finishes the month of April with just the season opener in the books. That came at the Lawton Speedway on April 15th. Not a shocker as it has happened before.

Five years ago (2012), the series had a late season opener at Brill Motor Speedway on April 27th. The next race was May 4th at the Humboldt Speedway. In 2010, there was an April 16th season opener at Outlaw Motor Speedway followed by a May 1st date at Tri-State Speedway. Then in 2009, there were no April events at all. The season opener wasn’t till May 5th at Mid-America Speedway. So to say just one April date is Unusual…. Yes, Unheard of… No.

Driver Replacement Take II:

Car owner Andy Voigt will place Wichita Falls Texas wheel man Brandon Long in the B-52 sprinter for the second race in a row. Long was the opening night Amsoil Hard Charger coming from his 18th starting spot to finish 7th after transferring from one of two Wesmar B-Features. Voigt’s son Brayden is expected to be in the seat at the next event as he will be attending his high school prom this weekend. Dont bring the prom Tux to the track Brayden.

To Good Looking To Sit:

Joe Wood Jr. is expected to be MIA as his motor puked in its first 2017 race at Lawton. Junior says he felt the power plant lay down after winning the Car & Fleet heat race. For those who have not seen the car in person, it looks very racy and is much to good looking to be sleeping in a shed. Hopefully the situation will rectify its self soon and the Danny Holloway owned #28 will get dirty again without being idle long.

Lap Sponsors Wanted:

Due to schedule shuffling, the Harold Leep Classic presented by Carter / Maxwell is less than 30 days away as the race will be at the Caney Valley Speedway on May 27th. As with past seasons, there will be lap sponsors taken for this event @ $100 per lap. Several have renewed their support and a few new pledges have signed on for this event. People / Places such as:

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame

Jerry Medlin

Coyote Automotive (Danny Tuttle)

Waddell Motorsports (In memory of Jonathan Iassac)

Art Couch (In memory of Allen Couch)

Caelis Sweets & Eats & Bar

Arrowhead Electric

H&R Block (Dave Devore)

Grass Kings Lawn Care

ATC Insurance Solutions

If you wish to sponsor a lap for the 2017 running of this event, contact John Lemon @ 918 850-5341.

Here is your itinerary for the 9th Annual Harold Leep Jr. Memorial:

What: 9th Annual Harold Leep Jr. Memorial featuring Ameri-Flex / OCRS sprint cars (and support classes)

Where: Oklahoma Sports Park / Ada Oklahoma

When: Saturday May 6, 2017

Time: Main Gates Open 5pm / Hot laps 7pm / Racing 7:30pm (AmeriFlex / OCRS drivers meeting will be held at 6:15pm)

Tickets: Adults: $15 / Seniors & Kids 11-15: $13 / 10yrs & Under Free / Pit Pass: $30

Oklahoma Sports Park is home to a 4/10-mile clay oval track and is located just 10 miles northwest of Ada, Oklahoma on state highway 3W.

Track Phone: 580-332-5535 / Promoters Phone: 580-332-5383

Track website: www.oklahomasportspark.com

About the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based Ameri-Flex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series