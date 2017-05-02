ASCS Red River At Flint Creek Before Facing ASCS Warrior Region

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (May 2, 2017) The month of May is off and running, and the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region is set for competition in Oklahoma and Missouri this Friday and Saturday night as the series returns to Flint Creek Speedway in W. Siloam Springs, Okla. on Friday, May 5 before teaming up with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Warps for the Impact Signs Open Wheel Showdown at Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday, May 6 in Wheatland, Mo.

Having sat dormant during the 2016 season, the quarter-mile Flint Creek Speedway will re-open this Friday for weekly competition throughout the 2017 season. The last visit by the American Sprint Car Series came on September 4, 2015 ended with New Mexico’s Johnny Herrera picking up the win.

For the Impact Signs Open Wheel Showdown, this marks the second year that the ASCS Red River and Warrior Regions have teamed up at the Lucas Oil Speedway. In the 2016 edition, the nod went the way of the Red River Rebels as eventual season champion, Brandon Hanks, topped a field of 38 strong. In 2015, it was Jonathan Cornell who stood atop the highest podium step with Randy Hibbs scoring a victory in 2014. Won by rain in 2013, the inaugural event ended with the night’s top prize in the hands of Randy Martin.

Going into the weekend double for the Red River Region, Brandon Hanks shows the way by 47 points over Kade Morton with Danny Jennings tailing by 73. Joey Schmidt and Jared Sewell make up the top-five in tour standings. On the side of the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps it’s Randy Martin who leads the way with Jonathan Cornell in tow. Taylor Walton with Danny Thoman and Miles Paulus make up the series top-five.

Friday, May 5 at Flint Creek Speedway will open at 6:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). The evening’s card will also include USRA Modifieds, B-Mods, Grand Nationals, and Pure Stocks. Admission is $15for adults with kids 6-12 admitted into the grandstands for $10. Kids five and under get in free. For more information on the Flint Creek Speedway, log onto http://www.flintcreekspeedway.com and find the track on Facebook.

Saturday, May 6 at Lucas Oil Speedway will include Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint Cars and POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget Series along with both ASCS Red River and Warrior Regions. The first 300 kids through the gates next Saturday will receive checkered flags, courtesy of Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps. Gates open at 5:30 P.M. with racing at 7:35 P.M. (CDT). Admission is $20 for adults with Seniors (62+), and Military admitted for $17. Kids 6-15 get in for $10 with children five and under admitted free of charge into the grandstands. More information on Lucas Oil Speedway, log onto http://www.lucasoilspeedway.com, find the track on Facebook, or call (417) 282-5984.

The 2017 season represents the 26th year of sanctioning Sprint Car racing across the United States for the American Sprint Car Series. From the National Tour, to the seven regional tours that make up the ASCS Nation, over 150 races can be found at 75 tracks across 23 states.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, including points, schedules, and series history, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com

Series Notes:

2017 ASCS Red River Winner(s): Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 2; Derek Hagar 1;

2017 ASCS Red River Standings (Top 10): 1. Brandon Hanks 365; 2. Kade Morton 318; 3. Danny Jennings 292; 4. Joey Schmidt 290; 5. Jarred Sewell 277; 6. Charles McManus 275; 7. Tommy Bryant 272; 8. John Carney II 249; 9. Travis Rilat 248; 10. James Mosher 247;

2017 ASCS Warrior Winner(s): Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 1; Randy Martin 1;

2017 ASCS Warrior Region Standings (Top 10): 1. Randy Martin 292; 2. Jonathan Cornell 285; 3. Taylor Walton 247; 4. Danny Thoman 238; 5. Miles Paulus 234; 6. Kyle Bellm 135; 7. Cody Baker 135; 8. Austin Alumbaugh 130; 9. Chris Morgan 125; 10. Tony Bruce, Jr. 122;