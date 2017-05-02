Giovanni Scelzi Driving for Roth Motorsports This Weekend at Keller Auto Speedway and Silver Dollar Speedway

Inside Line Promotions



FRESNO, Calif. (May 2, 2017) – Giovanni Scelzi is climbing into a Roth Motorsports entry this weekend for a pair of races in California.

The team is heading to Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford on Friday for a King of Kings show before tackling the Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial on Saturday at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif., with the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Sprint Car Series.

“I’m excited for this weekend and the opportunity that Dennis and Teresa Roth as well as Todd and everyone with Roth Motorsports is giving me,” Scelzi said. “We’ve run really well this season and hopefully we can produce a couple more strong results this weekend.”

Scelzi and Roth Motorsports captured the King of Kings championship at Keller Auto Speedway last season.

“I think we have a pretty good setup going there,” Scelzi said. “We’re running the same car so hopefully we can pick up where we left off. I’ve really enjoyed racing there. It’s an open and wide race track. There’s a lot of room for slide jobs.”

Scelzi placed fourth during his debut at Silver Dollar Speedway on March 31.

“I’m really excited because that place is awesome,” he said. “It’s so fast paced. You’re on the gas so hard. There’s no time to breathe with how tight and fast it is. You have to be up on the wheel for all 30 laps.”

Scelzi enters the event ranked second in the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Sprint Car Series championship standings – only two points out of the lead – after placing fourth and third, respectively, during the first two races.

SEASON STATS –

6 races, 0 wins, 4 top fives, 5 top 10s, 5 top 15s, 5 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, Calif., with the King of Kings and Saturday at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif., for the Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial with the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.GaryScelziMotorsports.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GioScelzi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Gary-Scelzi-Motorsports/225890834113599

VIDEO –

Here is a link to a highlight video: https://vimeo.com/161410751

Here is a link to a promotional video: https://vimeo.com/160322149

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Fuel Delivery Services, Inc.

Based in Stockton, Calif., Fuel Delivery Services, Inc., is a premier bulk transporter of refined petroleum products. For more information, visit http://www.FuelDeliveryServices.net .

“Mike with Fuel Delivery Services is a great guy who wants to see us do well and make it in racing,” Scelzi said. “We really appreciate his support and look forward to the continued success with Fuel Delivery Services.”

Scelzi would also like to thank Whipple Superchargers, Panella Trucking, Carlucci Transport, Red Rose Transportation, Inc., Scelzi Enterprises, Roth Motorsports, Red Line Oil, NAPA Auto Parts, Todd Jorgensen, Weld Wheels, Schoenfeld Headers, FK Rod Ends, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Sparco, Simpson Race Products, Worldwide Bearings, Blast Tech, K&N Filters, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Meridian Steel, Kenny’s Components, Lincoln Auto Auction, Auto Meter, Allstar Performance, DJS Safe Seats, Arctic Cat and Southern Pacific Farms for their continued support.

*PHOTO BY RCM DESIGN*