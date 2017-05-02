World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Wednesday May 3rd Make-Up Event at Riverside Speedway Postponed

From WoO

WEST MEMPHIS, AR – May 2, 2017 -The Midwest has seen record rainfall the last ten days. Unfortunately for the second time, the Bull Ring Outlaw Blitz at Riverside Speedway on May 3, has fallen victim to saturated grounds from the past ten days of rain compounded by rising river waters. The event has been rescheduled to Wednesday, October 18.

Fans that currently have tickets for the World of Outlaws event at Riverside International Speedway will be able to use them for the rescheduled event. Fans with tickets that are unable to attend Wednesday October 18 need to mail their tickets back to the World Racing Group Inc. office at 7575 W. Winds Blvd NW Suite D, Concord, NC 28027; if you have questions, please call 844-DIRT-TIX (844-347-8849). Refunds will NOT be issued at the track.