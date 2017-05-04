Allstar Performance Event List: May 5 – 7, 2017
The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 5 – 7, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
NOTE: This was posted around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday. Several events have cancelled early or are in the line of inclement weather. Please check and verify before going to an event this weekend.
Friday May 5, 2017
Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – Crate Sprint Cars
Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Boyd Raceway – Boyd, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Clinton County Motor Speedway – Mill Hall, PA – Pa Sprint Series
Deming Speedway – Deming, WA – Northwest Focus Midget Series
Flint Creek Speedway – Colcord, OK – ASCS – Red River Region
Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region
I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series – Bobby Parker Memorial
I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – Great Lakes Super Sprints
Kings Speedway – Hanford, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Legion Speedway – Wentworth, NH – Sprint Cars of New England
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – All Star Circuit of Champions
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – IMCA RaceSaver Allegheny Sprint Tour
Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – National Racing Alliance
Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series
Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Linda’s Speedway – Jonestown, PA – American Racing Drivers Club
Missouri State Fair Speedway – Sedalia, MO – World of Outlaws
Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Oshkosh SpeedZone – Oshkosh, WI – Interstate Racing Association
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Wingless Super Sportsman
Rapid Speedway – Rock Rapids, IA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series
Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – Sprint Series of Oklahoma
River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Economy Sprints – Bill Brownell Memorial
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Bill Brownell Memorial
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Wingless Sprints
Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – National Midget Car Series / POWRi – West Midget Car Series – Missouri Mid-State Midget Nationals
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing
Wichita Speedway – Iowa Park, TX – Wingless Oklahoam Warriors
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Saturday May 6, 2017
34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
81 Speedway – Park City, KS – World of Outlaws
Abilene Speedway – Abilene, TX – Texas Sprint Car Series
Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Wingless Sprints
Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – ASCS – Southwest Region
Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USAC – DMA Midget Championship
Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Canandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – Interstate Racing Association
Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Colorado National Speedway – Dacono, CO – Englewood Racing Association
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Limited Sprints
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints
Crystal Motor Speedway – Crystal, MI – Sprints on Dirt
Delaware International Speedway – Delmar, DE – United Racing Club
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Fairmont Speedway – Fairmont, MN – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Friendship Speedway – Elkin, NC – Carolina No Bull Sprint Car Series
Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region
Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Louisiana Outlaw Racesaver Sprints / Southern United Sprints – Nolan Wren Memorial
Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – Sportsman Sprints
Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Kingaroy Speedway – Kingaroy, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Laurens County Speedway – Laurens, SC – Carolina RaceSaver Series
Lavonia Speedway – Lavonia, GA – United Sprint Car Series
Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Champ Sprints
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Wingless Limited Sprints
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – ASCS – Warrior Region / ASCS – Red River Region
Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – POWRi – National Midget Car Series
Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing
Magic Valley Speedwqay – Twin Falls, ID – Idaho Six Cylinder Racing League
Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – 360 Supermodifieds
Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – Bay Cities Racing Association
Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – Northern California Modified Association
Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – Western Winged Super Sprints
Madras Speedway – Madras, OR – Northwest Wingless Tour
Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – All Star Circuit of Champions
Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – Midwest Sprint Car Series
Mortlake Speedway – Mortlake, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Natural Bridge Speedway – Natural Bridge, VA – Virginia Sprint Series
New Smyrna Speedway – New Smyrna Beach, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout
Oklahoma Sports Park – Ada, OK – Oil Capital Racing Series – Harold Leep Jr. Memorial
Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – PA Sprint Series
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – IMCA Allegheny Sprint Tour
Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – Midwest Sprint Car Association
Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – Crate Sprint Cars
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Rocky Mountain Raceways – West Valley City, UT – Focus Midgets
Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Economy Sprints – Bradway Memorial
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series – Bradway Memorial
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Wingless Sprints – Bradway Memorial
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Northwest Focus Midget Series
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Summer Thunder Series
St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – 350 Supermodifieds
Superbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX – Sprint Series of Texas
Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Super Sportsman
Sycamore Speedway – Sycamore, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series
Timmis Speedway – Timmis, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
US 24 Speedway – Logansport, IN – United States Speed Association
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – All Star Midgets
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – West Midget Car Series – Missouri Mid-State Midget Nationals
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Focus Midgets
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Sr. Sprints
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship
Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – Ohio Sprint Car Series
Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Western Speedway – Victoria, BC – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars
Sunday May 7, 2017
Chowchilla Speedway – Chowchilla, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Chowchilla Speedway – Chowchilla, CA – Wingless Sprints
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Kevin Gobrecht Classic
Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Kevin Gobrecht Classic
Waterford Speedbowl – Waterford, CT – NEMA – Midget Car Series