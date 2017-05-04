Allstar Performance Event List: May 5 – 7, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 5 – 7, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

NOTE: This was posted around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday. Several events have cancelled early or are in the line of inclement weather. Please check and verify before going to an event this weekend.

Friday May 5, 2017

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – Crate Sprint Cars

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Boyd Raceway – Boyd, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Clinton County Motor Speedway – Mill Hall, PA – Pa Sprint Series

Deming Speedway – Deming, WA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Flint Creek Speedway – Colcord, OK – ASCS – Red River Region

Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series – Bobby Parker Memorial

I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – Great Lakes Super Sprints

Kings Speedway – Hanford, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Legion Speedway – Wentworth, NH – Sprint Cars of New England

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – All Star Circuit of Champions

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – IMCA RaceSaver Allegheny Sprint Tour

Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – National Racing Alliance

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Linda’s Speedway – Jonestown, PA – American Racing Drivers Club

Missouri State Fair Speedway – Sedalia, MO – World of Outlaws

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Oshkosh SpeedZone – Oshkosh, WI – Interstate Racing Association

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Wingless Super Sportsman

Rapid Speedway – Rock Rapids, IA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – Sprint Series of Oklahoma

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Economy Sprints – Bill Brownell Memorial

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Bill Brownell Memorial

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Wingless Sprints

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – National Midget Car Series / POWRi – West Midget Car Series – Missouri Mid-State Midget Nationals

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing

Wichita Speedway – Iowa Park, TX – Wingless Oklahoam Warriors

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday May 6, 2017

34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – World of Outlaws

Abilene Speedway – Abilene, TX – Texas Sprint Car Series

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Wingless Sprints

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – ASCS – Southwest Region

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USAC – DMA Midget Championship

Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Canandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – Interstate Racing Association

Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Colorado National Speedway – Dacono, CO – Englewood Racing Association

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Limited Sprints

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints

Crystal Motor Speedway – Crystal, MI – Sprints on Dirt

Delaware International Speedway – Delmar, DE – United Racing Club

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Fairmont Speedway – Fairmont, MN – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Friendship Speedway – Elkin, NC – Carolina No Bull Sprint Car Series

Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region

Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Louisiana Outlaw Racesaver Sprints / Southern United Sprints – Nolan Wren Memorial

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – Sportsman Sprints

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Kingaroy Speedway – Kingaroy, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Laurens County Speedway – Laurens, SC – Carolina RaceSaver Series

Lavonia Speedway – Lavonia, GA – United Sprint Car Series

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Champ Sprints

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Wingless Limited Sprints

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – ASCS – Warrior Region / ASCS – Red River Region

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – POWRi – National Midget Car Series

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing

Magic Valley Speedwqay – Twin Falls, ID – Idaho Six Cylinder Racing League

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – 360 Supermodifieds

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – Bay Cities Racing Association

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – Northern California Modified Association

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – Western Winged Super Sprints

Madras Speedway – Madras, OR – Northwest Wingless Tour

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – All Star Circuit of Champions

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – Midwest Sprint Car Series

Mortlake Speedway – Mortlake, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Natural Bridge Speedway – Natural Bridge, VA – Virginia Sprint Series

New Smyrna Speedway – New Smyrna Beach, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout

Oklahoma Sports Park – Ada, OK – Oil Capital Racing Series – Harold Leep Jr. Memorial

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – PA Sprint Series

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – IMCA Allegheny Sprint Tour

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – Crate Sprint Cars

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Rocky Mountain Raceways – West Valley City, UT – Focus Midgets

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Economy Sprints – Bradway Memorial

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series – Bradway Memorial

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Wingless Sprints – Bradway Memorial

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Summer Thunder Series

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – 350 Supermodifieds

Superbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX – Sprint Series of Texas

Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Super Sportsman

Sycamore Speedway – Sycamore, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series

Timmis Speedway – Timmis, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

US 24 Speedway – Logansport, IN – United States Speed Association

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – All Star Midgets

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – West Midget Car Series – Missouri Mid-State Midget Nationals

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Focus Midgets

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Sr. Sprints

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – Ohio Sprint Car Series

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Western Speedway – Victoria, BC – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Sunday May 7, 2017

Chowchilla Speedway – Chowchilla, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Chowchilla Speedway – Chowchilla, CA – Wingless Sprints

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Kevin Gobrecht Classic

Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Kevin Gobrecht Classic

Waterford Speedbowl – Waterford, CT – NEMA – Midget Car Series