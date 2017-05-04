Comfort Suites – The Official Hotel of Dodge City Raceway Park

From Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (May 3, 2017) – Dodge City Raceway Park is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Comfort Suites as the track’s official lodging partner.

Race fans making the trek to Dodge City, KS, will want to stay at the Comfort Suites located at 2700 West Wyatt Earp Boulevard. The Comfort Suites official internet site is located at https://www.choicehotels.com/kansas/dodge-city/comfort-suites-hotels/ks193.

Race fans staying at the Comfort Suites will want to request the special DCRP rate for their visit.

The Comfort Suiteshotel in Dodge City, KS, Dodge City Raceway Park has all of the essentials you need to stay on your game and be your best. Comfort Suites is also near Dodge City Regional Airport, Roundup Rodeo Arena, Depot Theatre, Carnegie Center and Western State Bank Expo Center.

Located in Central Kansas, the all-suites hotel in Dodge City offers all the extra space necessary along with all the extras desired for business or leisure travel such as free WiFi, a business center, fitness center, indoor heated pool and guest laundry facilities.

The 2017 season at Dodge City Raceway Park consists of 14 total nights of racing action, continuing with this Saturday night’s Fifth Annual Modified Stampede atop the 3/8-mile clay oval before ultimately culminating with the return of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series for the “Boot Hill Showdown” on October 27-18.

The complete 2017 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.