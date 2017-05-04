Rains force Attica cancellation

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – A slow moving storm system bringing rain Thursday through Saturday morning has prompted AtticaRacewayPark officials to cancel racing for Friday, May 5.

“We are under a flood watch from Thursday through Saturday morning. That means no drying time. We will try it again next Friday, May 12 for Underground Utilities Night. We’re looking forward to the first ever visit of the Great Lakes Sprint Series combined with the National Racing Alliance sprints,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at AtticaRacewayPark.

Besides the GLSS/NRA sprints, the Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Models will battle in the first event in the ARP/Wayne County Speedway Late Model Series Challenge. The Fremont Fence 305 Sprints will also be in action May 12.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.