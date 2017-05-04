Royal Purple NSRA Sprint Cars Set For 2017 Race Season

m Ben Deatherage

(May 4, 2017) — Pavement Sprint Car fans from across the Pacific Northwest region will surely be excited for the return of the roar of the engines as the Royal Purple NSRA Sprint Cars return for 2017. The new campaign will feature nine races in the states of Oregon, Idaho, and Washington as well as the Canadian province of British Columbia.

Before any racing begins Douglas County Speedway will be hosting an open practice from 3:00 PM to Dusk on Friday, May 19th. Then the season officially gets under way with the Roseburg, Oregon facility has the honor of running the Rick Brown Super Shoe on Saturday, the 20th. After taking a couple of weeks off Idaho’s Meridian Speedway will once again see the return of the prestigious Diamond Cup on June 2nd and 3rd.

Speaking of prestigious events the Rory Price Memorial is back at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Washington. Although it will be the only race in the month of July, the 29th, it will doubt be an event you do not want to miss. August 11th and 12th will see the only trip north of the border as Victoria, British Columbia venue Western Speedway is the site of the historic Daffodil Cup.

The month of September will see the season wrap all up with three races in three nights in the state of Idaho. Magic Valley Speedway, in Twin Falls, will have a Thursday night affair on the 14th before a two night stint at Meridian Speedway for the Pink Lady Classic. The last three events will also be co-sanctioned with the King of the Wing Series.

Be sure and stay up to date with the NSRA by visiting the series website at http://www.nsraracing.com. Also check out the official Facebook page and click “Like” to follow the tour via your favorite electronic devices.

Royal Purple is the proud title sponsor of the NSRA Pavement Sprint Car Series. Royal Purple manufactures high performance lubricants for most automotive, industrial, marine, motorcycle and racing applications. It is considered the best synthetic motor oil by many end users. For more information or to find a store that carries these wonderful products log on to http://www.royalpurpleconsumer.com.

2017 Royal Purple NSRA Sprint Car Schedule:

May 20th-Douglas County Speedway-Roseburg, OR-Rick Brown “Super Shoe”

June 2nd-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, ID-Diamond Cup

June 3rd-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, ID-Diamond Cup

July 29th-Evergreen Speedway-Monroe, WA-Rory Price Memorial

August 11th-Western Speedway-Victoria, BC-Daffodil Cup

August 12th-Western Speedway-Victoria, BC-Daffodil Cup

September 14th-Magic Valley Speedway-Twin Falls, ID (with King of the Wings)

September 15th-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, ID-Pink Lady Classic (with King of the Wings)

September 16th-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, ID-Pink Lady Classic (with King of the Wings)

Former Royal Purple NSRA Sprint Car Champions:

1991- Allen Goetz

1992- Allen Goetz

1993- Allen Goetz

1994- Myron Gemmer

1995- Rick Brown

1996- Rick Brown

1997- Trevor Montgomery

1998- Trevor Montgomery

1999- Trevor Montgomery

2000- Trevor Montgomery

2001- Craig Deaver

2002- Rick Brown

2003- Pat Bliss

2004- Rick Brown

2005- Rick Brown

2006- Jeff Montgomery

2007- Andy Alberding

2008- Matt Hein

2009- Matt Hein

2010- Andy Alberding

2011- Sierra Jackson

2012- Andy Alberding

2013- Andy Alberding

2014- Matt Hein

2015- Matt Hein

2016- Matt Hein