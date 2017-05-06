Dobmeier Claims River Cities Opener

From Mike Spieker

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (May 5, 2017) – Mark Dobmeier picked up right where he left off last year as he scored the Buffalo Wild Wings NOSA Sprint Car feature win.

Dobmeier drove his Speedway Motors/Eagle Chassis to the lead on the third lap after starting in the third position. A handful of cautions plagued the first portion of the 25-lapper, but once things stayed green, Dobmeier drove away from the field.

“The track was excellent tonight. Hats off to River Cities Speedway for all of their hard work,” said Dobmeier in RydellCars.com Victory Lane. “Towards the end it was getting tricky because the rubber was starting to come in. I couldn’t tell if the bottom was getting faster than the top I was committed too.”

With the win, Dobmeier snaps Wade Nygaard’s streak of two consecutive River Cities Speedway season opener victories.

Chris Ranten was the hard charger of the race. The East Grand Forks, Minn. driver wheeled his way from 12th to finish second behind Dobmeier. 2014 NOSA champion, Austin Pierce, came home third as defending RCS track champ, Casey Mack, and Wade Nygaard rounded out the top five.

The NOSA Sprints will be back in action next Friday night at River Cities Speedway.

SUMMARY

Feature – Mark Dobmeier, Chris Ranten, Austin Pierce, Casey Mack, Wade Nygaard, Cap Henry, Mitch Mack, Nick Omdahl, Shane Roemeling, Ty Hanten, Blake Egeland, Trent Stengl, Tanner Wisk, Brayden Pengilly, Cale Mack, Zach Wilde, Jack Croaker, Jordan Graham, Bob Martin, Jordan Adams, Tom Egeland, Jade Hastings

Heat 1 – Henry, M. Mack, Dobmeier, Martin, Z. Wilde, Wisk, T. Egeland, Graham

Heat 2 – Pierce, Cas. Mack, Nygaard, Ranten, Adams, Roemeling, Cal. Mack

Heat 3 – B. Egeland, Hanten, Omdahl, Hastings, Stengl, Pengilly, Croaker