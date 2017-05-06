Horstman Masters Traffic for I-96 Victory

LAKE ODESSA, Mi. (May 5, 2017) – Slower traffic often determines the outcome of a race. Friday night Jared Horstrman encounter traffic at the right moment to take the lead and drive to victory with the Great Lakes Super Sprints at I-96 Speedway. Horstman capitalized on early race leader Kyle Sauder being held up while overtaking slower cars to take the lead.

“Couple of weeks ago lapped traffic worked to our advantage, two weeks ago it didn’t work out so well, and tonight we came up here with the Great Lakes series and it did. We got into lapped traffic three or four laps into (the feature). To get Sauder with the screen and do the drive by there was being in the right place at the right time I guess.”

After Horstman’s spectacular pass for the lead he had to deal with several late race restarts that put Sauder on his back bumper.

“Yes. I’ve run out of fuel (at I-96) a couple of times, so I got a little nervous towards the end. I’m glad the last five or six laps went green and we could get this over with.

Sauder and Horstman started on the front row for the 25-lap feature. Sauder and Horstman exchanged slide jobs with Sauder holding the lead until getting caught in slower traffic on lap four. This allowed Horstman to drive by Sauder and pull away from the rest of the field.

On lap 12 the red flag appeared for Trevor Berry flipping off the track between turns three and four. Berry emerged from his car under his own power.

Horstman pulled away after the restart until the caution appeared for Ryan Ruhl, who was in the top five, when he slowed in turn one. Ruhl was unable to continue.

Horstman pulled away while Sauder tried to keep him in sight. Behind them Daggett and Stambaugh raced for third, exchanging the spot a couple of times before Daggett pulled away.

Sauder had a close call with slower traffic and went off the backstretch. Sauder stayed on the gas and re-entered the racing surface, nearly contacting Daggett in the process. By the end of the exchange Daggett spun in turn four with front end damage that forced him pit side for the remainder of the feature.

This setup the final restart with Horstman pulling away for the victory. Sauder held on for second with Stambaugh, Chase Ridenour, and Craig Karazim rounding out the top five.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, MI

Friday May 5, 2017

Qualifying: 1. 85 – Dustin Daggett, 14.401; 2. 17H – Jared Horstman, 14.472; 3. 2 – Kyle Sauder, 14.666; 4. 23 – Devon Dobie, 14.677; 5. 11R – Chase Ridenour, 14.714; 6. 49 – Gregg Dalman, 14.850; 7. 7B – Trevor Berry, 14.855; 8. 19J – Linden Jones, 14.900; 9. 16B – Ryan Ruhl, 14.993; 10. 5M – Max Stambaugh, 14.994; 11. 23G – Joe Geibe, 15.125 12. 46 – Robert Huisken, 15.169; 13. 10K – Craig Karazim, 15.323; 14. 84 – Kyle Poortena, 15. 6H – Sean Hosey, 16. 19S – Jay Steinebach, 15.561; 176. 20i – Kelsey Ivy, 15.595; 18. 27J – Jared Lamberson, 15.597; 19. 18 – D.J. Lamance, 15.725; 20. 24 – Eric Smith, 16.200; 21. 3T – Ralph Bakenberry, 22. 17C – Dustin Carl, 17.797; 23. 91 – Alexis Adgate NT;

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 85 – Dustin Daggett, 2. 5M – Max Stambaugh, 3. 7B – Trevor Berry, 4. 23 – Devon Dobie, 5. 10K – Craig Karazim, 6. 19S – Jay Steinebach, 7. 18 – D.J. Lamance, 8 17 – Dustin Carl

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 17H – Jared Horstman, 2. 19 – Linden Jones, 3. 11R – Chase Ridenour, 4. 23 – Joe Geibe, 5. 20i – Kelsey Ivy, 6. 84 – Kyle Poortenga, 7. 24 – Eric Smith. DNS: 91 – Alexis Adgate.

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps): 1. 16B – Ryan Ruhl, 2. 49T – Gregg Dalman, 3. 2 – Kyle Sauder, 4. 46 – Robert Huisken, 5. 6 – Sean Hosey, 6. 3T – Ralph Brakenberry, 7. 27 – Jared Lamberson

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 17H – Jared Horstman, 2. 2 – Kyle Sauder, 3. 5M – Max Stambaugh, 4. 11R – Chase Ridenour, 5. 10K – Craig Karazim, 6. 23 – Devon Dobie, 7. 19J – Linden Jones, 8. 19S – Jay Stenebach, 9. 46 – Robert Huisken, 10. 20i – Kelsey Ivy, 11. 6H – Sean Hosey, 12. 84 – Kyle Poortenga, 13. 49T – Gregg Dalman, 14. 24 – Eric Smith, 15. 3T – Ralph Brakenberry, 16. 85 – Dustin Daggett, 17. 16B – Ryan Ruhl, 18. 18 – D.J. Lamance, 19. 7B – Trevor Berry, 20. 17C – Dustin Carl, 21. 23G – Joe Geibe.