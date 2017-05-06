Michael Lang Snags First ASCS Gulf South Win At Heart O’Texas Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

WACO, Texas (May 5, 2017) — For the first time with the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region, and second time overall in ASCS Regional competition, Michael Lang parked his Palm Harbor Homes No. 14 in Victory Lane.

For Lang, the Gulf South score ended a six year drought just days from the mark as Michael’s only other triumph came on June 11, 2011 at the Lone Star Speedway in Kilgore, Texas with the former ASCS Lone Star Region.

Leading all 25 laps, and pocketing $2,000 in the second Gene Adamcik Memorial, Michael Lang is the 61st different driver to top the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region.

Gridding the feature third, Lang advanced to the top starting spot on the second restart after pole-sitter, Zane Lawrence, was penalized for jumping the start. The move to the point on a predominantly bottom groove surface was not squandered as Lang was able to best Tommy Bryant into the first two turns.

Working to traffic by the sixth rotation, Bryant kept pace with the No. 14. Slowed for a caution near the race’s mid-point, Bryant’s attempt at the lead on the restart was denied. Red on Lap 13 for Channin Tankersley, who was unharmed, the restart again saw the No. 28 diving low into the first two turns with a runner-up result.

Searching for a clear shot, the duel at the front came down to the final lap as the pair found the tail end of the field. With traffic clearing the low line, Bryant’s attempt at the last corner pass was squashed as Lang held on for victory. Bryant was joined on the podium by Ray Allen Kulhanek, who advanced seven spots to the bronze. Zane Lawrence was able to hold on to finish fourth with Scottie McDonald fifth.

Jacob Lucas cross sixth with Travis Rilat from 13th to finish seventh. Bobby Breen was scored eighth with Seth Bergman rolling to ninth from 15th with Caleb Martin in tow from 17th to complete the top-ten.

The Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region races again on Saturday, May 6 in the Nolan Wren Memorial at the Gator Motorplex in Willis, Texas.

Race Results:

ASCS Gulf South Region

Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, Texas

Friday, May 5, 2017

Car Count: 24

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 57-Jacob Lucas[1]; 2. 6-Dustin Gates[2]; 3. 9-Bobby Breen[6]; 4. 21T-Ray Allen Kulhanek[8]; 5. 29-Travis Rilat[5]; 6. 23-Seth Bergman[3]; 7. 17G-Channin Tankersley[7]; (DNS) 58-Gary Floyd

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 88-Scottie McDonald[2]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[6]; 3. 14-Michael Lang[8]; 4. 17W-Harli White[4]; 5. 99-Skylar Gee[5]; 6. 51-Caleb Martin[3]; 7. 24-Brandie Jass[7]; 8. 11-Steven Kirschner Jr[1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 76-Zane Lawrence[3]; 2. 28-Tommy Bryant[8]; 3. 4-Austin Mundie[4]; 4. 48-Cody Stacy[1]; 5. F13-Cody Barksdale[2]; 6. 02-Tony Russell[7]; (DNS) 17-Casey Burkham; (DNS) 84-Scottie Bogucki

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman[3]; 2. 17G-Channin Tankersley[5]; 3. 51-Caleb Martin[4]; 4. 24-Brandie Jass[6]; 5. 17-Casey Burkham[10]; 6. 11-Steven Kirschner Jr[7]; 7. (DNF) F13-Cody Barksdale[2]; 8. (DNF) 02-Tony Russell[1]; (DNS) 58-Gary Floyd; (DNS) 84-Scottie Bogucki

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 14-Michael Lang[3]; 2. 28-Tommy Bryant[4]; 3. 21T-Ray Allen Kulhanek[10]; 4. 76-Zane Lawrence[1]; 5. 88-Scottie McDonald[6]; 6. 57-Jacob Lucas[8]; 7. 29-Travis Rilat[13]; 8. 9-Bobby Breen[5]; 9. 23-Seth Bergman[15]; 10. 51-Caleb Martin[17]; 11. 17W-Harli White[11]; 12. 6-Dustin Gates[7]; 13. (DNF) 17G-Channin Tankersley[16]; 14. (DNF) 17-Casey Burkham[19]; 15. (DNF) 48-Cody Stacy[12]; 16. (DNF) 4-Austin Mundie[9]; 17. (DNF) 95-Matt Covington[2]; 18. (DNF) 24-Brandie Jass[18]; 19. (DNF) 11-Steven Kirschner Jr[20]; 20. (DNF) 99-Skylar Gee[14]