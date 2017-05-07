PPM Wins Triple Crown Feature at Cedar Lake
Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association
Cedar Lake Speedway
New Richmond, WI
Saturday May 6, 2017
Feature:
1. 2 – Parker Price-Miller
2. 9n – Wayne Nygaard
3. 59h – Justin Henderson
4. 64 – Scotty Thiel
5. 26 – Taylor Malsam
6. 99 – Kyle Marten
7. 5j – Jeremy Schultz
8. 73 – Ryan Bowers
9. 2w – Scotty Neitzel
10. 79 – Blake Nimee
11. 10v – Matt Vandervere
12. 23 – Russel Borland
13. 4k – Kris Spitz
14. 85m – Steve Meyer
15. 82 – Cap Henry
16. 7 – Scott Uttech
17. 41 – Dennis Spitz
18. 14ajx – Wayne Modjeski
19. 7s – Trent Stengl
20. 14aj – Craig Dollansky
21. 68 – Dave Uttech
22. 17b – Bill Balog
23. 12 – Mike Decker
24. 16 – Travis Whitney
25. 19 – Todd King