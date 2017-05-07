Latest News

PPM Wins Triple Crown Feature at Cedar Lake

Posted on May 7, 2017

Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association
Cedar Lake Speedway
New Richmond, WI
Saturday May 6, 2017

Feature:
1. 2 – Parker Price-Miller
2. 9n – Wayne Nygaard
3. 59h – Justin Henderson
4. 64 – Scotty Thiel
5. 26 – Taylor Malsam
6. 99 – Kyle Marten
7. 5j – Jeremy Schultz
8. 73 – Ryan Bowers
9. 2w – Scotty Neitzel
10. 79 – Blake Nimee
11. 10v – Matt Vandervere
12. 23 – Russel Borland
13. 4k – Kris Spitz
14. 85m – Steve Meyer
15. 82 – Cap Henry
16. 7 – Scott Uttech
17. 41 – Dennis Spitz
18. 14ajx – Wayne Modjeski
19. 7s – Trent Stengl
20. 14aj – Craig Dollansky
21. 68 – Dave Uttech
22. 17b – Bill Balog
23. 12 – Mike Decker
24. 16 – Travis Whitney
25. 19 – Todd King

