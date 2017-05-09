7 UAW Kenyon Midget Drivers set for Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW GM

By Eric Bunn

(Lebanon, IN) When Anderson Speedway opens the track for Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW-GM qualifying on Thursday afternoon May 25, the UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series will have an impact on the outcome of the 69th running of the sprint car classic. A record high seven driver alumni of the USSA UAW Kenyon Midgets will be attempting to make the 33-car field.

The former or current Kenyon Midget driver who is the top finisher in the 2017 Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW GM will be awarded a Simpson helmet by Simpson World Indy and the United States Speed Association.

Topping the list are two time Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW GM winners Chris Windom and Jacob Wilson. Former UAW Kenyon Midget Champion Windom claimed his Little 500 wins in 2011 and 2015 while Wilson topped the podium in the consecutive years of 2013 and 2014.

Kyle Hamilton has started the classic 500 lap sprint car race 3 times, claiming a 3rd, 4th and 5th. Hamilton is also a two-time winner in 2017 in the UAW Kenyon Midget series including the season opener at Anderson Speedway.

Calab Armstrong, a former winner in Kenyon cars, earned the pole position for the 2016 Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW GM. Kyle Hamilton will be joined by his brother Nick in an attempt to make this year’s race a family affair. In 2016 Nick Hamilton established an all-time track record in his Kenyon car at the Sportsdrome Speedway ¼ mile oval.

2016 UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series Driving Champion Dameron Taylor will be making his first appearance in the Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW GM. Taylor will be joined by fellow rookie Isaac Chapple for this year’s event.

To order your Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW GM tickets contact the Anderson Speedway office at 765-642-0206. Race day tickets are $35 and all seats are reserved. Qualifying is Thursday May 25, Bump Day qualifying and the Don and Mel Kenyon Classic 75 lap race for Kenyon Midgets are Friday May 26 with the Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW GM on Saturday May 27.