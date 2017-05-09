Adam Taylor Wins SPEED2 Main at 34 Raceway
USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET SERIES RACE RESULTS:May 6, 2017 – Burlington, Iowa – 34 Raceway – “The Mix and Roberts Tire Center Night at the Races”
FIRST HEAT: (8 Laps) 1. Jeff Mallonee (#31 Mallonee), 2. Adam Taylor (#7T Taylor), 3. Tyson Hart (#69 Trone), 4. Broc Hunnell (#F5 Hunnell), 5. Mike Larson (#56 Larson), 6. Chris Bolander (#2 Bolander). NT
SECOND HEAT: (8 Laps) 1. Chase McDermand (#40 McDermand), 2. Dillon Morley (#69x Morley), 3. Jacob Sollenberger (#5 Utsinger), 4. Kurt Mueller (#83 Mueller), 5. Derek Goble (#55 Goble), 6. Brent Burrows (#51 Myers). NT
FEATURE: (15 Laps) 1. , 2. Adam Taylor, 3. Tyson Hart, 4. Jeremy Hull (#24 Hull), 5. Dillon Morley, 6. Broc Hunnell, 7. Jacob Sollenberger, 8. Mike Larson, 9. Chris Bolander, 10. Kurt Mueller, 11. Derek Goble, 12. Brent Burrows, 13. Chase McDermand, 14. Mitchell Davis (#37 Murdock).
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-6 McDermand, Laps 7-15 Mallonee.
NEW USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET POINTS: 1-Taylor-148, 2-Mallonee-143, 3-McDermand-123, 4-Hart-119, 5-Hull-118, 6-Morley-118, 7-Hunnell-109, 8-Burrows-107, 9-Sollenberger-102, 10-Davis-96.
NEXT USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET RACE: May 13 – Canton, IL – Spoon River Speedway – “Cancer Awareness Night”