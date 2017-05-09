Clayton Gaines earns 1st UAW Kenyon Midget dirt win at US 24

From Eric Bunn

(Lebanon, IN) Clayton Gaines expanded his UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series resume on Saturday night with a win at US 24 Speedway. The wire to wire victory was Gaines first win on a dirt track.

Gaines jumped to the point, beating Tommy Kouns into turn one. Kouns slotted in behind Gaines and began a 25-lap hunt for a way around Gaines. Gaines used the race track perfectly, holding his line and forcing Kouns to find a way to make the pass.

Heat winners Ryan Huggler and Nathan Foster tangled in turn two, bringing out the night’s third caution. This put 2016 Champion Dameron Taylor in third on the restart. Taylor quickly joined Kouns in the hunt for the lead. Additional yellows gave Kouns and Taylor an opportunity to close up on Gaines. The final laps of the 25-lap feature had Taylor showing Kouns a nose while Kouns made several attempts to make the pass on Gaines.

When the checkered flag dropped, Gaines led Kouns, Taylor, Kent Kriegbaum and Nathan Foster to the line. Kouns second place finish is a career best.

Taylor jumped to the top of the points chart for the first time I 2017, with Kouns, Trey Osborne, Ryan Huggler and Gaines rounding out the top five in the Championship race.

The UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series returns to the Indianapolis Speedrome this Saturday, May 13. Spectator gates open at 4, qualifying at 6:05 and racing at 7.