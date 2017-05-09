CRSA Sprint Tour Packs their Haulers for a Double-Header Weekend

By Ed Kochersberger

The teams and officials of the CRSA Sprint Tour presented by Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment have enjoyed an early season weekend off. But fortunately for fans and hungry competitors, the schedule puts them back in motion this Friday with the first of two stops on the weekend.

On Friday May 12th the 305 Racesaver-powered open wheeled warriors will invade the Afton Motorsports Park in Afton, New York. This will be the first of four stops on the season at this facility. It will also be the opening round of the Algonkin Motel Challenge. This challenge will offer extra incentive for teams and drivers to aim for between Friday and the closing event of this short series in October. Middletown New York’s Scott Goodrich secured the tightly contested 2016 Algonkin Challenge over Brian Krummel and CRSA Series Champion Kyle Smith. The 2017 edition of the Algonkin Challenge should prove to be just as, if not more competitive than the 2016 series. Friday also marks the first “short track” event on the 2017 CRSA schedule. The Afton Motorsports Park offers a fast but confined 3/8’s of mile layout to challenge the drivers. The first two events on the season were contested on tracks that measured a half-mile in length or larger (Fonda, Orange County Fair Speedway).

Gates and concessions open at 4 p.m. Friday at Afton Motorsports Park. Hot laps begin at 6:15. Racing is set to take the green flag at 7 p.m. Fans can find more information on Friday’s event by going to aftonmotorsportspark.com.

On Saturday May 13th the CRSA Tour turns their haulers back towards New York City. The Orange County Fair Speedway will once again host the talent of the series with round two of the Hard Clay Challenge. Circleville New York’s Thomas Radivoy was able to withstand the torid pace of Orange County Fair Speedway competition during the last tour event on April 29th. He parked his Country Service Center, Ator Construction 1Q in Victorty Lane after leading every lap of the 20-lap main event. Radivoy was able to hold off hometown favorite, Emily Vaninwegen, and Pennsylvania micro sprint standout, Eddie Strada, for his first win of 2017. Since this is the second stop of the year at this facility for the CRSA Tour, the event should be even more competitive than the first. The drivers and teams now have a freshly updated set of notes to build on for competition on Saturday evening.

Racing begins at 6:30 on Saturday evening at Orange County Fair Speedway. More host speedway information can be found at orangecountyfairspeedway.net

The 2017 CRSA Sprint Tour is about to be in full-swing with the upcoming schedule becoming very busy. Fans can plan their trips to follow the tour by going to crsasprints.com

The CRSA Tour presented by Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment would also like to thank the following marketing partners for their continued support:

Central New York Power Sports (Cortland)- supplier of the Kawasaki safety vehicle

Kennedy’s Towing (Troy, NY)

Mike Emhof Motorsports

Averdi Storage Containers

Einstein Construction Group

Algonkin Motel (Bainbridge, NY)

Shuttleworth Asphalt Sealing