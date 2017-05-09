DeCaires Parks Miller Motorsports Entry In Placerville Speedway Victory Lane

PETERSEN MEDIA

Saturday night in Placerville, CA, Greg DeCaires and the Dale Miller Motorsports team beat the rain, and the rest of the field, to score their first feature event win of the 2017 season.

“Scott Russell and his team did a great job of bringing the track back after the rain,” Greg DeCaires said. “We had a good car, and we were able to get back to victory lane.”

Timing the Dale Miller Plumbing and Septic/Thompson’s Auto Center/RedHawk Casino No. 4SA machine in third fastest in qualifying time trials, the Elk Grove, CA driver would pick up the win during heat race action.

Just before feature event time the skies would open up and rain would begin to fall. Lining up in the seventh spot for the 25-lapper, it was not exactly what DeCaires and company wanted to see.

With track preps crews working diligently once the rain subsided, the track was in great shape for the ‘A’. Getting off to a great start, DeCaires quickly picked off cars en route to the front as he found himself up in the second spot during the race’s first stoppage.

Attempting to overtake race leader, Jimmy Trulli, on the restart, DeCaires would continue to hunt his pray for the next few laps until making his move on the 17th circuit.

Getting under Trulli on the exit of turn four on the 17th lap, DeCaires would have smooth sailing during the final eight circuits as he was able to pick up his first feature event victory of the young 2017 season.

“Last year was a bit of R&D for our team, and this year we have kind of gotten back to the basics and our car has been really good,” DeCaires added. “Huge thanks to Dale Miller and his team for everything they do for me.”

Greg DeCaires and the Dale Miller Motorsports team would like to thank Dale Miller Plumbing and Septic, Thompson’s Auto Center, RedHawk Casino, NAAKE Suspension, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, King Racing Products, Smith Titanium, Amerikote, Motion Media Wraps, Hangtown Sheet Metal & Fabrication, Vortex Wings, Joe Hunt Magnetos, Frank’s Auto Body Shop, and Wesmar Racing Engines for their support.

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 3, Wins- 1, Top-5’s-2, Top-10’s-2

ON TAP: DeCaires and the Miller Motorsports team will again be in action at the Placerville Speedway on May 20th.

