Flyin’ Jordan Ryan takes SOD opener @ Crystal

Posted on May 9, 2017

 

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, MI (May 8, 2017) – On a cold, windy Michigan night, the action was hot for the Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP season opener Saturday at Crystal Motor Speedway as Castalia, Ohio’s Jordan Ryan led green to checkered for the win. Ryan, in a 410, won over Matt Foos in a 305 normally driven by Kelsey Ivy. Foos stayed within striking distance of Ryan all race long, but never had a chance to challenge the leader. Dain Naida, started 5th and appeared to get better as the race went on, and took 3rd from Max Stambaugh at the finish. After a brief caution for a spin on lap 2, the next 23 laps went nonstop.

 

SOD competitor Mark Aldrich started the night off in an exciting way doing a series of flips in turn four during qualifying. The damaged parts were quickly replaced, and Aldrich transferred to the feature through his heat race, but retired early, finishing in 19th place.

 

Dain Naida came from 4th to win the Engler Machine & Tool heat. Max Stambaugh picked up the COMP Cams heat from the pole position. Matt Foos won the RockAuto.com heat from the pole also.

 

Dan McCarron won the B Main with Sturat Brubaker, Andy Chehowski, Troy Chehowski, and Austin Nemire also advancing to the feature.

 

Qualifying – Lane Automotive/MSD Ignition Fast Masters (fast qualifiers) $50 each

Heat Group # Driver
Engler Machine & Tool heat 17x Dain Naida
COMP Cams heat 35 Stuart Brubaker
RockAuto.com heat 71H Jared Horstman

 

Heat Races – Winners $100 each

Engler Machine & Tool Heat #1   COMP Cams Heat #2
  # Driver Contingency   # Driver Contingency
1 17x Dain Naida     5M Max Stambasugh  
2 46 Robert Huisken Kistler Racing Products   9 Jordan Ryan Allstar Performance
3 41 Thomas Schinderle Racing Optics   49T Gregg Dalman Racing Optics
4 24 Eric Smith     0 Steve Irwin  
5 10s Jay Steinebach     5B Chad Blonde  
6 47 Robert Bulloch     22m Dan McCarron  
7 91L Lexi Adgate     35 Stuart Brubaker  
8 17 Dustin Carl     16 Austin Nemire  
9 18 DJ Lamance     6 Tyler Bearden  

 

RockAuto.comHeat #3
  # Driver Contingency
1 20i Matt Foos  
2 71H Jared Horstman Kistler Racing Products
3 4 Craig Karazim Racing Optics
4 12 Chris Gurley  
5 1a Mark Aldrich  
6 20A Andy Chehowski  
7 21T Troy Chehowski  
8 89 Chris Pobanz  

 

B-Main

  # Driver
1 22m Dan McCarron
2 35 Stuart Brubaker
3 20A Andy Chehowski
4 21T Troy Chehowski
5 16 Austin Nemire
6 47 Robert Bulloch
7 89 Chris Pobanz
8 18 DJ Lamance
9 91L Lexi Adgate
10 17 Dustin Carl
11 6 Tyler Bearden

 

Feature

  # Driver Contingency Awards
1 9 Jordan Ryan Rod End Supply
2 10i Matt Foos Rod End Supply
3 17x Dain Naida Rod End Supply
4 5M Mak Stambaugh Schoenfeld Headers
5 71H Jared Horstman ATL Racing Fuel Cells
6 41 Thomas Schinderle  
7 0 Steve Irwin Allstar Performance
8 5B Chad Blonde  
9 35 Sturat Brubaker King Racing Products
10 46 Robert Huisken  
11 4 Craig Karazim Keizer Aluminum Wheels
12 12 Chris Gurley  
13 22m Dan McCarron  
14 10s Jay Steinebach  
15 20A Andy Chehowski  
16 49T Gregg Dalman  
17 16 Austin Nemire  
18 21T Troy Chehowski  
19 1a Mark Aldrich  
20 24 Eric Smith  

 

Specialty Awards

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger – Stuart Brubaker, +8

BR Motorsports Contingency (feature top 10 draw) – Thomas Schinderle (6th)

DMI (Diversified Machine) Contingency (feature 12-16 draw) – Jay Steinebach (14th)

Perfit Corporation Lucky Dog – Craig Karazim

 

For more information about Engine Pro go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. The full 2017 Sprints on Dirt schedule, rules, current news, and other information are available at www.sprintsondirt.com.

 

Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP is brought to you in 2017 by many important sponsor

Jordan Ryan. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo)

partners including: Engine Pro (Title Sponsor), ARP (Title Sponsor), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official SOD Tire), MAHLE/Clevite (Beyond Limits Challenge Sponsor), Driven Racing Oil (Battlegrounds Bash Sponsor), King Engine Bearings (King of Michigan Sponsor), Lane Automotive/MSD Ignition (Fast Masters Sponsor), Engler Machine & Tool (Heat Race Sponsor), COMP Cams (Heat Race Sponsor), RockAuto.com (Heat Race Sponsor), The Perfit Corporation (Lucky Dog Sponsor), KSE Racing Products, and XYZ Machining. In addition, SOD contingency sponsors include: Allstar Performance, ATL Racing Fuel Cells, BR Motorsports, Diversified Machine Inc. (DMI), K2W Precision/Keizer Aluminum Wheels, King Racing Products, Kistler Racing Products, Maxim Racing, Motor City Racing Promotions, Racing Optics, Rod End Supply, Schoenfeld Headers, Simpson Racing Products, Walker Performance Filtration.

