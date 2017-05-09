Flyin’ Jordan Ryan takes SOD opener @ Crystal

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, MI (May 8, 2017) – On a cold, windy Michigan night, the action was hot for the Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP season opener Saturday at Crystal Motor Speedway as Castalia, Ohio’s Jordan Ryan led green to checkered for the win. Ryan, in a 410, won over Matt Foos in a 305 normally driven by Kelsey Ivy. Foos stayed within striking distance of Ryan all race long, but never had a chance to challenge the leader. Dain Naida, started 5th and appeared to get better as the race went on, and took 3rd from Max Stambaugh at the finish. After a brief caution for a spin on lap 2, the next 23 laps went nonstop.

SOD competitor Mark Aldrich started the night off in an exciting way doing a series of flips in turn four during qualifying. The damaged parts were quickly replaced, and Aldrich transferred to the feature through his heat race, but retired early, finishing in 19th place.

Dain Naida came from 4th to win the Engler Machine & Tool heat. Max Stambaugh picked up the COMP Cams heat from the pole position. Matt Foos won the RockAuto.com heat from the pole also.

Dan McCarron won the B Main with Sturat Brubaker, Andy Chehowski, Troy Chehowski, and Austin Nemire also advancing to the feature.

Qualifying – Lane Automotive/MSD Ignition Fast Masters (fast qualifiers) $50 each

Heat Group # Driver Engler Machine & Tool heat 17x Dain Naida COMP Cams heat 35 Stuart Brubaker RockAuto.com heat 71H Jared Horstman

Heat Races – Winners $100 each

Engler Machine & Tool Heat #1 COMP Cams Heat #2 # Driver Contingency # Driver Contingency 1 17x Dain Naida 5M Max Stambasugh 2 46 Robert Huisken Kistler Racing Products 9 Jordan Ryan Allstar Performance 3 41 Thomas Schinderle Racing Optics 49T Gregg Dalman Racing Optics 4 24 Eric Smith 0 Steve Irwin 5 10s Jay Steinebach 5B Chad Blonde 6 47 Robert Bulloch 22m Dan McCarron 7 91L Lexi Adgate 35 Stuart Brubaker 8 17 Dustin Carl 16 Austin Nemire 9 18 DJ Lamance 6 Tyler Bearden

RockAuto.comHeat #3 # Driver Contingency 1 20i Matt Foos 2 71H Jared Horstman Kistler Racing Products 3 4 Craig Karazim Racing Optics 4 12 Chris Gurley 5 1a Mark Aldrich 6 20A Andy Chehowski 7 21T Troy Chehowski 8 89 Chris Pobanz

B-Main

# Driver 1 22m Dan McCarron 2 35 Stuart Brubaker 3 20A Andy Chehowski 4 21T Troy Chehowski 5 16 Austin Nemire 6 47 Robert Bulloch 7 89 Chris Pobanz 8 18 DJ Lamance 9 91L Lexi Adgate 10 17 Dustin Carl 11 6 Tyler Bearden

Feature

# Driver Contingency Awards 1 9 Jordan Ryan Rod End Supply 2 10i Matt Foos Rod End Supply 3 17x Dain Naida Rod End Supply 4 5M Mak Stambaugh Schoenfeld Headers 5 71H Jared Horstman ATL Racing Fuel Cells 6 41 Thomas Schinderle 7 0 Steve Irwin Allstar Performance 8 5B Chad Blonde 9 35 Sturat Brubaker King Racing Products 10 46 Robert Huisken 11 4 Craig Karazim Keizer Aluminum Wheels 12 12 Chris Gurley 13 22m Dan McCarron 14 10s Jay Steinebach 15 20A Andy Chehowski 16 49T Gregg Dalman 17 16 Austin Nemire 18 21T Troy Chehowski 19 1a Mark Aldrich 20 24 Eric Smith

Specialty Awards

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger – Stuart Brubaker, +8

BR Motorsports Contingency (feature top 10 draw) – Thomas Schinderle (6th)

DMI (Diversified Machine) Contingency (feature 12-16 draw) – Jay Steinebach (14th)

Perfit Corporation Lucky Dog – Craig Karazim

For more information about Engine Pro go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. The full 2017 Sprints on Dirt schedule, rules, current news, and other information are available at www.sprintsondirt.com.

Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP is brought to you in 2017 by many important sponsor

partners including: Engine Pro (Title Sponsor), ARP (Title Sponsor), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official SOD Tire), MAHLE/Clevite (Beyond Limits Challenge Sponsor), Driven Racing Oil (Battlegrounds Bash Sponsor), King Engine Bearings (King of Michigan Sponsor), Lane Automotive/MSD Ignition (Fast Masters Sponsor), Engler Machine & Tool (Heat Race Sponsor), COMP Cams (Heat Race Sponsor), RockAuto.com (Heat Race Sponsor), The Perfit Corporation (Lucky Dog Sponsor), KSE Racing Products, and XYZ Machining. In addition, SOD contingency sponsors include: Allstar Performance, ATL Racing Fuel Cells, BR Motorsports, Diversified Machine Inc. (DMI), K2W Precision/Keizer Aluminum Wheels, King Racing Products, Kistler Racing Products, Maxim Racing, Motor City Racing Promotions, Racing Optics, Rod End Supply, Schoenfeld Headers, Simpson Racing Products, Walker Performance Filtration.