Ian Madsen Wins Knoxville Thriller; Busy Week On Tap

After being washed out at Knoxville Raceway one week ago, Ian Madsen and the KCP Racing team grabbed their second straight win at the Sprint Car Capitol of the World as Madsen won a thrilling 410 feature event.

“It is great to have two wins already at Knoxville Raceway,” Ian Madsen said. “To win the 360 season opener, and comeback and win with the 410 shows we are really fast right now with both packages.”

With 24 cars on hand, Madsen would open Saturday night up by timing the Logan Contractors Supply/Aspen Aire/Royal Flooring backed No. 18 machine in seventh fastest during qualifying time trials.

Starting and finishing fourth during his heat race, Madsen would put the Bobcat/Kline Electric/Greenland Homes sprinter on the pole for the 20-lap feature event.

Taking Doug Clark’s green flag, Madsen would jump out to the early lead with fellow countrymen, Lynton Jeffrey in tow. Setting a very torrid pace out front, Madsen would open his lead up following a couple of early restarts but lapped traffic would eventually slow him down.

On the 12th lap Jeffrey would get under Madsen in turns three and four to take on the lead officially on lap 13, but Madsen would answer the call in turns one and two and he reclaimed the lead in front of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.

As the leaders continued to run in dense traffic, Madsen would continue to lead but would feel heavy pressure from Brian Brown in the race’s closing laps. Being slowed way up in traffic on the final lap, Madsen would turn under a lapped car in turns three and four coming to the checkered and keep Brown behind him as he raced his way to the win.

“It got a little close out there in traffic at the end, but that’s what makes these races so tough to win,” Madsen said. “There are a ton of good cars here, and you can easily win these races and lose these races in traffic. Hats off to my guys for giving us another good car Saturday night.”

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-30, Wins-4, Top-5’s- 12, Top 10’s-21

ON TAP: Madsen and the KCP Racing team will be in action on Wednesday night with the Sprint Invaders at Oskaloosa Speedway, Thursday night with the ASCS Series in Lakeside Kansas, Friday night in Jackson, MN and on Saturday night they return to Knoxville Raceway.

