Jackson Motorplex Features Three Classes of Sprint Cars Friday for Spring Nationals

JACKSON, Minn. (May 8, 2017) – Jackson Motorplex will host its first marquee sprint car event of the year this Friday evening.

The half-mile oval welcomes 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store, Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints and Heartland Racing Association 360 non-wing sprint cars as part of the Spring Nationals spectacle.

The 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store division will duke it out for the $5,000 top prize with the DeBerg Concrete 410 Challenge beginning on Friday. Any driver who starts further back than eighth and finishes the A Main in the top three will receive bonus money.

Friday marks the first official race of the season for the 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store along with the Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints, which pays $700 to win. It is also the first of five visits this season by the HRA non-wing sprints.

Additionally, the 2017 Jackson Racing Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized and the first 300 mothers through the main gate will receive a free carnation as well as have a chance to win one of several gift bags valued at more than $60 in honor of Mother’s Day.

The pits will open at 4 p.m. with the main gates opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors ages 62 and older and $12 for students ages 13 to 18. Children ages 12 and younger get in free. Fans can also visit a local Casey’s General Store to receive a $5 off coupon. Pit passes are $35 and suites are available (call the track for more information).

For fans unable to attend the event, Speed Shift TV will showcase live Pay-Per-View video at http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com.

UP NEXT –

Friday for the Spring Nationals featuring 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store, Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints and Heartland Racing Association 360 non-wing sprint cars

