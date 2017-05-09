LANCE DEWEASE DEFENDS GOBRECHT CLASSIC WIN

By Brad Vores

YORK HAVEN, PA…5/7/17

Anytime Lance Dewease and the Don Kreitz Racing team hit the race track, odds are high that they will be standing in victory lane at the end of the night.

Dewease successfully defended his win in Sunday night’s Select Collision Kevin Gobrecht Classic presented by Hessiron.com at Susquehanna Speedway.

Dewease’s win came in the second of seven BAPS Auto Paints and Supplies 410 Sprint Series events at the York Haven oval and was worth $5,760 to the Fayetteville veteran.

Dewease’s winnings included a $4,800 base pay for the 30-lap event plus $480 from Emory Transmissions for setting fast time and another $480 for the ServiceMaster “Clean Sweep” for quick time, winning his heat and winning the feature.

Dewease lined up fifth on the starting grid as polesitter and dash winner Greg Hodnett set the early pace through the first four laps before a caution for Bradley Howard closed the field.

Brian Montieth drove around Hodnett on the restart and immediately pulled away, opening up a four-second advantage when disaster struck with 15 laps complete when Trey Starks spun as Montieth was coming up to lap him and had no where to go and hit Starks to bring out the red flag.

This put Dewease on the point and he would never look back in scoring his fourth win in five starts this season and first win at Susquehanna in 2017.

Hodnett finished in the runner-up spot trailed by Aaron Ott, ninth-starting Lucas Wolfe and 13th starting Brock Zearfoss with Brandon Rahmer, Kyle Moody, Ryan Smith, Kyle Reinhardt and Tyler Ross completing the top ten finishers. Reinhardt took the $480 bonus for Brown and Miller Racing Solutions for the Hard Charger Award..

Dewease’s lap of 15.241 seconds paced the 27-car BAPS 410 Sprint field while heat races were won by Dewease, Starks and Moody. Freddie Rahmer was the consolation winner.

Doug Hammaker took his second straight win in the 25-lap 358 Sprint car feature, which was the Grantville drivers third overall win in 2017.

Brent Shearer led the first three circuits before giving way to Hammaker who then the on during the marathon feature, that saw seven cautions and one red flag slow the pace.

Hammaker was strong throughout the event to bring home the checkered flag over Dwight Leppo, Jordan Givler, Troy Wagaman, Jr. and Brett Wanner with TJ DeHaven, Cody Fletcher, Jared Esh, Chris Frank and Wyatt Hinkle rounding out the top ten.

Kevin Nouse, Jared Esh and Givler were heat race winners for the 28 car field as Jeff Halligan won the consolation.

Next up for the BAPS Auto Paints and Supplies 410 Sprint Series will be a special Thursday night program on Thursday, June 8 as the 410 Sprints will be joined by the PASS/IMCA 305 Sprints on Sprintcarunlimited.com Night. Racing will begin at 7 PM.

SUSQUEHANNA SPEEDWAY

RACE RESULTS 5/7/17

BAPS AUTO PAINTS & SUPPLIES 410 SPRINTS –KEVIN GOBRECHT CLASSIC (30 Laps)

1) 69K Lance Dewease 2) 27 Greg Hodnett 3) 25 Aaron Ott 4) 24 Lucas Wolfe 5) 3Z Brock Zearfoss 6) 88 Brandon Rahmer 7) 99m Kyle Moody 8) 59 Ryan Smith 9) 91 Kyle Reinhardt 10) 5 Tyler Ross 11) 39 Anthony Macri 12) 7w Logan Wagner 13) 51 Freddie Rahmer 14) 17B Steve Buckwalter 15) 16 Matt Campbell 16) 1x Chad Trout 17) 39 Cory Haas 18) 2w Glenndon Forsythe 19) 47K Kody Lehman 20) 12 Mike Bittinger 21) 9 Ryan Linder 22) 21 Brian Montieth 23) 44 Trey Starks 24) 49H.

Did Not Qualify:: 10 Joe Kata, 21T Scott Fisher, 5 Chase Dietz

358 Sprints (25 Laps)

1) 66 Doug Hammaker 2) 4 Dwight Leppo 3) 90 Jordan Givler 4) 19 Troy Wagaman Jr. 5) 54 Brett Wanner 6) 74 TJ DeHaven 7) 66a Cody Fletcher 8) 30 Jared Esh 9) 00 Chris Frank 10) 19D Wyatt Hinkle 11) 19m Landon Myers 12) 19s Steven Drevicki 13) 13 Ryan Higgins 14) 35 Steve Owings 15) 5a Zachary Allman 16) 41B Big Block Weaver 17) 77 David Holbrook 18) 5Q Ryan Quackenbush 19) 44 Dave Brown 20) 3 Chris Priar 21) 12 Brent Shearer 22) 23 Chris Arnold 23) 1J Kevin Nouse

24) 41 Jeff Halligan

Did Not Qualify: 27 Jake Galloway, 51 Austin Treuchet, 23J Jake Eldreth, 9 Dalton Dietrich