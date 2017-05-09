Oswego Speedway to Open 67th Consecutive Season of Action this Saturday

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 8, 2017) – Oswego Speedway will open for its 67th consecutive season of racing action this Saturday, May 13 with a triple header presented by Mitchell’s Speedway Press of Oswego featuring kick-off events for the Novelis Supermodifieds and Pathfinder Bank SBS as well as the Richie Evans Memorial 61 for the Ferris Mowers Race of Champions Asphalt Modifieds.

Nearly 75 racecars are expected for the speedway’s opening night, which will open the point championships for the Novelis Supermodifieds and Pathfinder Bank Small Block Supers as part of a 12 race Road to the Championship which includes twin events for both divisions.

This Saturday’s RoC Modified Richie Evans Memorial will be the second event on the RoC schedule with the ground pounders already having competed in one show this season with Andy Jankowiak scoring a victory at Lancaster National Speedway back on April 29.

A total of 18 RoC Modifieds were on hand for the RoC opener just a couple of weeks ago, with many more expected at ‘The Steel Palace’ this weekend.

Last year, Patrick Emerling started his 2016 campaign strong at Oswego, holding off Matt Hirschman, Austin Kochenash, Bryan Sherwood and Jimmy Zacharias for the big win. Visit RocModifiedSeries.com for more info.

In the Pathfinder Bank SBS division last season, Mike Bond held off teammate Matt Magner, 2012 SBS Champion Kreig Heroth, multi-time feature winner Anthony Losurdo and eventual track champion Dave Cliff for the opening night checkers.

2016 track champion Michael Barnes graced Novelis Supermodified victory lane on Opening Night for the first time of his career one year ago, winning an exciting main event over 5-time Opening Night winner Otto Sitterly, Tim Devendorf, Aric Iosue, and Pat Lavery.

WHAT:

Mitchell’s Speedway Press 67th season opener featuring the Novelis Supermodified Kick-Off 50, the Pathfinder Bank SBS Kick-Off 30, and the 61-lap Race of Champions Modified Richie Evans Memorial.

WHEN:

Saturday May 13, at Oswego Speedway in Oswego, NY. Pit gates will open at 11:30 a.m., grandstands at 1:30 p.m., hot laps at 3 p.m., time trials at 4 p.m., racing at 5 p.m. Rain date set for Saturday, June 17.

WHERE:

Oswego Speedway is located at 300 East Albany St. in Oswego, NY

TICKETS:

Padded reserved seats $30, general admission $25, Pit Passes $40, VIP $90. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling (315) 342-0646. Kids 16 and under are FREE with paid adult for each race this season with the exception of Budweiser International Classic Weekend. Active military are free with proper ID.

ON THE INTERNET:

Oswego Speedway – www.oswegospeedway.com

Twitter – @OswegoSpeedway

Facebook – facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway

YouTube – OswegoSpeedwayOnline

Live Updates can be found on Twitter, Facebook, as well as the Oswego Speedway website.

ABOUT THE TRACK:

Oswego Speedway is a semi-banked 5/8 mile paved oval. The non-wing Novelis Supermodified track record is held by Joey Payne with a time of 15.802 seconds at 142.397 mph, established on August 29, 2014. The wing Supermodified track record is 14.730 seconds at 152.749 mph, set by Mike Lichty on May 28th, 2016. The official SBS track record is held by Russ Brown with a lap of 18.504 seconds at 121.595 mph set on September 2, 2016.

Novelis Supermodified Opening Night Winners:

1962 – Art Bennett

1963 – Dave Paul

1964 – Nolan Johncock

1965 – Art Bennett

1966 – Bob Smith

1967 – Gordon Dukes

1968 – Red Barnhart

1969 – Ken Andrews

1970 – Norm Mackareth

1971 – Jim Shampine

1972 – Jim Shampine

1973 – Jim Shampine

1974 – Jim Shampine

1975 – Jim Shampine

1976 – Jim Shampine

1977 – Kempton Dates

1978 – Ed Bellinger Jr.

1979 – Jim Shampine

1980 – Bentley Warren

1981 – Chuck Ciprich

1982 – Doug Heveron

1983 – Steve Gioia Jr.

1984 – Warren Coniam

1985 – Ed Bellinger Jr.

1986 – Bentley Warren

1987 – Bentley Warren

1988 – Joe Gosek

1989 – Bentley Warren

1990 – Mike Ordway

1991 – Joe Gosek

1992 – Pat Abold

1993 – Pat Abold

1994 – Bentley Warren

1995 – Doug Didero

1996 – Cliff Graves

1997 – Mike Muldoon

1998 – Randy Ritskes

1999 – Mike Muldoon

2000 – Greg Furlong

2001 – Bob Goutermout

2002 – Mike Ordway

2003 – Mike Ordway

2004 – Mike Ordway

2005 – Joe Gosek

2006 – Otto Sitterly

2007 – Joe Gosek

2008 – Otto Sitterly

2009 – Ray Graham

2010 – Otto Sitterly

2011 – Randy Ritskes

2012 – Otto Sitterly

2013 – Davey Hamilton

2014 – Dave Danzer

2015 – Otto Sitterly

2016 – Michael Barnes

Pathfinder Bank Small Block Super Opening Night Winners:

1992 – John Phelps

1993 – Russ Brown

1994 – Scott Landers

1995 – Fred Taylor

1996 – Bob Rundell

1997 – Tom Jodway

1998 – Ray Graham

1999 – Brian Sweeney

2000 – Shawn Muldoon

2001 – John Ketcham

2002 – Matt Wheeler

2003 – Mike Bond

2004 – Kris Meyn

2005 – Russ Brown

2006 – Josh LaRochelle

2007 – Larry Muroski

2008 – Mike Bond

2009 – Dave Gruel

2010 – Steve Abt

2011 – Mike Bond

2012 – JJ Andrews

2013 – AJ Bernys

2014 – Andrew Schartner

2015 – Dalton Doyle

2016 – Mike Bond

Novelis Supermodified Tentative Roster:

00 – Joe Gosek – Oswego, NY

01 – Dan Connors Jr. – Oswego, NY

02 – Brandon Bellinger – Fulton, NY

05 – Jeff Abold – Baldwinsville, NY

0 – Tim Snyder – Tilton, NH

2 – Dave Shullick – North Ridgeville, OH

5 – Tim Devendorf – Brewerton, NY

7 – Otto Sitterly – Canajoharie, NY

14 – Joey Payne – Fair Lawn, NJ

15 – Michael Muldoon – Baldwinsville, NY

18 – Howard Page – Oswego, NY

24 – Jerry Curran/Jeff West – Oswego, NY

47 – Bob Bond – Mexico, NY

50 – Dave Gruel – Fulton, NY

51 – Joey Moriarty – Phoenix, AZ

52 – Dave Danzer – Oswego, NY

55 – Keith Shampine – Cornelius, NC

56 – Hal LaTulip – Oswego, NY

68 – Michael Barnes – Mexico, NY

70 – Dave McKnight – Brampton Ontario, Canada

71 – Bill Sharkey – Oswego, NY

72 – Tim Jedrzejek – Independence, OH

83 – Lou LeVea Jr. – Fulton, NY

94 – Logan Rayvals – Brockville Ontario, Canada

Pathfinder Bank Small Block Super Tentative Roster:

01 – Dalton Doyle – Fulton, NY

04 – Kreig Heroth – Ephratah, NY

7 – Alex Hoag – Bath, NY

8 – Josh Kerr – Whitesboro, NY

9 – Jack Patrick – Fulton, NY

13 – Russ Brown – Belleville, NY

14 – Alex McRae – Oswego, NY

15 – James Babcock – Oswego, NY

22 – Mike Bruce – Oswego, NY

23 – Cameron Black – Lafargeville, NY

37 – Jesse Bearup – Redwood, NY

50 – Dave Cliff – Oswego, NY

54 – Camden Proud – Oswego, NY

67 – Tyler Shullick – Vermilion, OH

69 – Mark Castiglia – Oswego, NY

71 – Ray Sand Jr. – Brockport, NY

74 – Mike Bond – Mexico, NY

77 – Cameron Rowe – Oswego, NY

87 – Matt Magner – Oswego, NY

88 – Ron Pratt – Oswego, NY

89 – Tony Pisa – Oswego, NY

90 – Greg O’Connor – Oswego, NY

91 – Barry Kingsley – Volney, NY

99 – Dennis Rupert – Fulton, NY

Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Points (Top 15):

1. Andy Jankowiak – 115

2. Patrick Emerling – 100

3. George Skora – 95

4. Chuck Hossfeld – 83

5. Daren Scherer – 78

6. Tyler Rypkema – 75

7. Cam Barber – 69

8. TJ Potrzebowski – 66

9. Bryan Sherwood – 63

10. Mike Leaty – 63

11. Tommy Catalano – 62

12. Kevin Miller – 60

13. Amy Catalano – 57

14. Kirk Totten – 56

15. Alan Bookmiller – 54

Oswego Speedway Race of Champions Modified Richie Evans Memorial Winners (2006-2016):

2006 – Mike Leaty

2007 – Pete Brittain

2008 – Matt Hirschman

2009 – Ted Christopher

2010 – Chuck Hossfeld

2011 – Chuck Hossfeld

2012 – Kyle Ebersole

2013 – Matt Hirschman

2014 – Matt Hirschman

2015 – Mike Leaty

2016 – Patrick Emerling

UP NEXT at Oswego:

Saturday, May 27th – Racing on May 27 will consist of a huge ‘Super Spectacle,’ with the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for the Novelis Supermodifieds, 50-lap King of Wings IX main for the ISMA Supermodifieds, and 35-lap Pathfinder Bank SBS Tony White Memorial all on the card. All of the action will begin with time trials at 4pm. Grandstand gates open at 1:30pm with hot laps soon to follow.

For more information on Oswego Speedway be sure to visit www.oswegospeedway.com. You can also FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway and LIKE on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway, a sports entertainment company, is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. Oswego Speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August, 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at Oswego Speedway making Oswego the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, arguably the greatest driver of all time, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, along with former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.