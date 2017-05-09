Park Jefferson sees Dover slide Boston to take Victory

From PJS

The Park Jefferson Speedway hosted 92 cars for Lieber Construction night. Headlined by the Road to the Iron Cup event for Sport Compacts, the evening saw a heavy berm build around the top of the track which created lightning quick heat races and later a tricky racing surface. When it was all done, there were dramatic shifts in the point standings as a result of a number of contentious black flags and disqualifications.

In the Keizer Wheels Sprint Cars, it was a familiar face in victory lane as Jack Dover wheeled his HomePride number 53 to the top spot. At the outset, Nebraska 360 stalwart Jordan Boston roared to the top side of the oval and cruised. Third starting Dover quickly made his way to the 2nd spot and began his pursuit of Boston. At the midway point Dover engaged Boston and was able to put a strong power move on deep in the turn to take the top spot and roar away to victory. Jordan Martens returned in the 86 car and rounded out the podium.

Mapleton, Iowa’s Jim Thies also used a third place starting spot to his advantage to take top honors in the SignMasters Modifieds. Thies, who was the 2015 track champion, was able to work around 3rd place finishing Chad TenNapel and Shane Demay to take the top spot in the modifieds. Sioux Cities, Bob Moore came from ninth and worked all lines around the track to jump into the point lead by virtue of his runner up finish.

Elijah Zevenbergen just cannot be stopped in the J&J Fitting Stock cars as he continues to dominate the facility. In a rare mishap, the Z Man missed the invert in his heat race and ended up starting in the 13th position. It was little obstacle as he put the 66 in cruise control and roared to the win. 11th starting Zach Oliver was 2nd and Justin Regnerus returned from a blown engine the opening week to take third.

The Schaeffer Oil Sport Mods continue to provide excitement and intrigue. After being dominated by Todd Boulware, Kirk Beatty and Karl Brewer, this week saw Darin Roepke take the top spot and Josh Blom finish in 2nd. Roepke was able to take advantage of his #1 starting spot by jumping out to a quick lead of Mitch Van Engen. A carnage filled affair saw both Dave Riley and Kirk Beatty come from the tenth row to finish 3rd and 4th in the feature event. A post-race altercation caused even more intrigue and officials will be discussing with IMCA further sanctions after review of the event.

Two huge black flags may have changed the course of the point standings in the IMCA Hobby Stock division. The top 2 point earners, Dustin Gulbrandson and Craig Clift saw the black and caused first place starting Andy Hoffman to take top honors. Hoffman was able to hammer the top side of the facility and roar to victory. Paul Menard and Aaron Shearn rounded out the top 3.

In the featured class, Fox 620 Sport Compacts, it was Tyler Thompson taking home the big prize of $150 and gaining entry in the Iron Cup. Thompson was able to come from deep in the field and wear down the field of 8 other competitors to take the top spot. Jake Newsom was able to slip around Brody Spreng for 2nd. Spreng has been a real surprise for the 2017 campaign as he continues to improve every week. This division continues to bring new drivers into the fold and is exciting to watch every week.

Park Jefferson will be back in action this Saturday Night. The event is currently unsponsored and any business looking to become the feature event sponsor should contact Rod Olson at 712-267-3278. Gates open at 5 pm with racing at 7pm. Adults are $12, Seniors 70+ are $5 and Children are $2. The Budweiser clubhouse will be open and a clubhouse pass can be added to any ticket for $12.

Modifieds:

1 Jim Thies Mapleton, IA 23

2 Bob Moore Sioux City, IA 48

3 Chad TenNapel Sioux City, IA 20

4 Jason Schneiders Sioux City, IA 44X

5 Rj Merchant Sioux City, IA 77

Stock Cars:

1 Elijah Zevenbergen Ocheyeden, IA 66Z

2 Zach Olivier Sioux Falls, SD 71

3 Justin Regnerus Middleburg, IA 32

4 Paul Wenzlaff Yankton, SD 10X

5 Todd Gereau Sioux City, IA 94

Sport Mods:

1 Darin Roepke Lemars, IA 47

2 Josh Blom S. Soux City, NE 25

3 Dave Riley Sioux City, IA 56

4 Kirk Beatty Sioux City, IA 21B

5 Jared Nytroe Brandon, SD 5

Hobby Stocks:

1 Andy Hoffman Sioux City, SD 8X

2 Paul Menard Merrill, IA 16D

3 Aaron Shearn Sioux City, SD 58

4 David Miller Sioux City, IA 29M

5 Nick Schilling 717

Sport Compacts:

1 Tyler Thompson Sioux City, IA 15

2 Jake Newsom Sioux City, IA 423

3 Brody Spreng Sioux City, IA 27S

4 Derek Boggs 31

5 Randy Cass Onawa, IA 3RC

360 Sprints:

1 Jack Dover Springfield, NE 53

2 Jordan Boston Crete, NE 82

3 Jordan Martens Sioux Falls, SD 86

4 Cody Hansen Nunda, SD 4

5 TJ Artz Lincoln, NE 57

6 Tommy Barber Brandon, SD 75

7 Lee Goos Jr Hartford, SD 17

8 Elliot Amdahl Flandreau, SD 51A

9 Kevin Ingle Huron, SD 2K

10 Renn Weber Hartford, SD 0

11 Jason Becker Seward, NE 17B

12 Brandon Stevenson Holstein, IA 29

13 Matt Ziebarth Flandreau, SD 3Z