Sprint Series of Oklahoma Makes First Ever Appearance at Elk City Speedway Saturday Night!

By David Smith Jr.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – May 8, 2017 – The Sprint Series of Oklahoma IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Series presented by Smiley’s Racing Products will venture into uncharted territory this coming Saturday night as they make their first of two appearances of the season at Elk City Speedway in Elk City, Oklahoma.

The western Oklahoma track will be the sixth different venue for the second-year series that has also seen six different feature winners in the last six races that have been held, dating back to last season.

Touring regulars expected to compete include Joe Wood, Jr., Chad Koch and Andy Shouse; all drivers that have reached victory lane thus far this season. Also expected are Jake Martens, Loyd Clevenger, Shayla Waddell, Cody Whitworth, Blake Daccus, Blake Scott, Ty Williams, Brandon Anderson, Tristian Oakes and Jerry Jumper.

A strong cast of rookie of the year contenders include Dillon Laden, Justin Fisk, Steven Shebester, Stan Constant, Josh Toho and Justin Mowery.

Close to thirty drivers from Oklahoma and North Texas are expected.

Gates will open at 6:00 PM with race time scheduled for 8:00 PM. Grandstand admission prices are just $12 for adults 13 and over; $8 for all seniors and military; $5 for ages 6-12 and children five and under admitted into the grandstands for free. All pit passes are $30.

Elk City Speedway is located off of I-40 to Merritt Road, south one mile and then a quarter mile back west. For more race information contact Harley Menacher (580) 515-6250; David Loyd (580) 821-2320 or check out the tracks official website www.elkcityspeedwayllc.com.

To learn more about the Sprint Series of Oklahoma check out their official facebook page: Sprint Series of Oklahoma.

More information can be obtained by SSO director Jim Messmer (405) 417-2202 and for technical inquires call Ernie

Messmer (405) 818-9007. Keep track of daily updates from the SSO on the series official facebook page: Sprint Series of Oklahoma.

SSO officials would like to welcome Smiley’s Racing Products for becoming presenting partner with the series as they will be giving $1000 cash to the 2017 SSO champion.

The series would also like to thank the following for climbing aboard as contingency partners with the series for 2017: Hoosier Racing Tires, Danny Holloway, Martens Machine Shop, Saldana Racing Products, Pyrotech Race Cells, Outlaw Wings, Keizer Wheels, Bishops Racing Products and Messmer Racing.

Up next: Southern Oklahoma Speedway (Ardmore) on Friday night, May 19th with the Sprint Series of Texas.

SOS Career Feature Winners: John Carney II (3); Joe Wood, Jr., Andy Shouse (2); Jake Martens, Michelle Melton, Brandon Long, Chad Wilson, Luke Cranston, Marcus Thomas, Austin Mundie, Chad Koch (1)