The NCRA Sprint Car Bandits Heat to Superbowl Speedway This Saturday Night!





By Darin Short

Mesquite, Texas – May 8, 2017 – After a pair of rain outs, the 2017 NCRA Sprint Car Bandits (SCB) series presented by Blaine’s Motor Supply moves to the next date on the schedule, which is this Saturday May 13th (Mother’s Day weekend) at Superbowl Speedway near Greenville, Texas.

The event will pay $2,000 to the 25-lap feature winner, $1,000 for second place and pays down generously to $300 to start (see below for complete breakdown). All non-qualifiers or non-starters will each receive $100. There is no entry fee, no series membership fee and just a $15 nightly draw fee.

Superbowl Speedway is located at 437 FM 1903 Greenville, TX and is quite easy to get to. Take the ‘FM 1903’ exit off of I-30 (exit 87, about 45 miles from downtown Dallas), then head east 3 miles and you will run into the track. The main entrance is first and is for race fans going to the stands. The second exit off of corner 4 is for the pit entrance. On race day, the track phone number is (903) 883-2504 or click

http://www.facebook.com/superbowlspeedway for the track Facebook page. The first green flag on May 13th is slated for 7pm.

25-lap SCB feature race payback for Saturday, May 13th: $2,000, $1,000, $600, $500, $400, $390, $380, $370, $360, $350, $340, $330, $320, $310, $300, $300, $300, $300, $300, $300. $100 for non-qualifiers or non-starters. No entry fee or series membership fee; $15 draw-in fee.

As a reminder, previously our draw-in rules have changed for 2017. Now all sprint car teams that sign in will draw for heat race starting positions, regardless of their engine C.I. displacement (maximum 360), and will receive passing points to determine their straight-up from points feature race starting position. All drivers make sure to read the posted rules at the series website prior to heading to the track.

We would like to thank the sponsors of the Sprint Car Bandits series: Blaine’s Motor Supply, Rodd Hanna’s Air Performance, A&M Glass Service, Palm Harbor Homes, Kustom Craft, Gen-Tech at FixYourGenerator.com, The Oil Medics, Mow Time in Farmersville, Griffith Trucking Equipment, PRO-TECH Service Company, Simpson Race Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, Lightning Wings, Rod End Supply and DarinShort.com.

With each SCB sponsor announcement, the series can continue to implement one of its primary missions, and that is adding to the already excellent competitor purses…if you noticed, the SCB 2016 minimum guaranteed purse was $1,200 to win and $300 to start – yet every event paid more than that. Our 2017 purse is already guaranteed to be $2,000 to win and $300/start at all events – all due to these sponsorship commitments!

If your business is interested in getting involved with the SCB series, please contact Steve Lang directly at: SteveLang14@gmail.com or by calling 469-474-8234. There are effective programs available for all sizes of budgets.

The SCB series has a unique rules package that allows teams to use their current equipment (especially in the engine compartment), yet curbing nightly tire expense…which helps equalize the competition, with teams of varying budget sizes.

That rules package certainly has the vote of many of the drivers in the DFW area, as 42 competed with the series in 2016…and 35 teams competed during opening weekend in 2017. Series rules are posted at the link below.

Between the lower operating cost of the SCB series and the addition of sponsor funds into nightly purses, it is allowing more area race tracks to book events – which all translates into DFW area fans getting to see quality sprint car race at a lower grandstand ticket price.

When you combine those components with lower nightly competitor operating purses, it all equals one thing: the new Sprint Car Bandits series!

Click www.SprintCarBandits.com for the latest in series news – including the event flyer for Superbowl Speedway on May 13th.

You can also reach the SCB on Facebook, at www.Facebook.com/SprintCarBandits and on Twitter by searching ‘Sprint Car Bandits’.

To learn more about the National Championship Racing Association, check out their official website www.racencra.com and their series sprint car facebook page: NCRA Racing & Associates. More information can be obtained by calling the series Park City, Kansas office (316) 755-1781.

As of the time of writing, here’s the latest official SCB event schedule – and note that there are some new dates still in negotiation, which will be released when officially booked: