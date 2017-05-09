Tim Kaeding Grabs First Win of Season

PETERSEN MEDIA

Tim Kaeding and Lunstra Motorsports were able to get back to work over the weekend after Mother Nature saturated the Midwest a week ago. Kaeding would have a big weekend as he picked up a win on Friday night at Rapid Speedway before a very entertaining race at Knoxville Raceway saw the team finish third.

“It’s great to get our first win of the season, and I have to thank everyone who helped us out over the weekend,” Tim Kaeding said.

Checking in at Rapid Speedway to battle the MSTS on Friday night, Kaeding would line the Folkens Bros. Trucking/Dammer Trucking/Mihm Trucking backed No. 3 machine up in the fourth row for the feature event.

At the waiving on the green flag, Kaeding would mash the throttle as he began his quick charge to the front of the pack. Getting into the second spot, Kaeding would set his sights on race leader, Eric Lutz.

Stalking Lutz threw traffic; Kaeding would make his move and take over the race lead. Pulling away from Lutz and the rest of the field in traffic, Kaeding would only be slowed by a caution flag with seven laps left in the race. The restart proved to be no issue for TK as he would pick up the throttle and leave the field in his wake as he raced on to grab the win.

Heading to Knoxville, IA on Saturday night for the raceway’s second event of the season, Kaeding would kick the night off by timing in 10th quickest in qualifying time trials.

Picking up the heat race win from the second row, the San Jose, CA native would grid the field from the third row for the 20-lap feature event.

Running in the fifth spot as the race came to life, Kaeding would take part in a very tight battle with Brian Brown, Chad Kemenah and Mark Dobmeier. Slicing and dicing with some of the best at the track, Kaeding would find himself up in the third spot and looking for more.

Running very strong on the inside groove, Kaeding would get by Lynton Jeffrey with just six laps to go, as he began chasing after Ian Madsen. On the 16th lap, Kaeding would briefly battle Brian Brown for the runner-up spot before falling back to the third position where he would finish.

“Saturday night we had a bad fast racecar, but traffic late just got us too tight on the bottom,” Kaeding added. “Overall it was a nice weekend for the team, and hopefully weather stays away and we can start to get into a groove.”

The Lunstra Motorsports team would like to thank Folkens Bros. Trucking, Dammer Trucking, Mihm Trucking, Yager Agriculture Supply, Matt’s Repair, East River Homes, and Trac2Trail Arctic Cat for their support in 2017.

ON TAP: Tim and Lunstra Motorsports will be in action at Jackson Motorplex on Friday night and at Badlands Speedway on Saturday.

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Races-4, Wins-1, Top-5’s-3, Top-10’s-3

