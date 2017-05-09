Tommy Tarlton Pockets Win in Season Opening Event

PETERSEN MEDIA–

– Kicking his 2017 season off on Friday night in Watsonville, CA, Tommy Tarlton showed he remembered where victory lane was as he grabbed the win in what was his first start since mid August.

“We hadn’t been in a car since late last summer, and that makes this win feel even better,” Tommy Tarlton said. “Paul Baines and the guys do a great job with this whole team, and I enjoy when I am able to get out and race a little.”

Though a light car count assembled in the pit area on Friday night, Tarlton was still all business as he timed the Elite Landscape Construction/Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino/Tarlton and Son, Inc. entry in fourth fastest in qualifying time trials.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, the Easton, CA driver would finish in the second spot before a second place finish in the Dash lined him up on the front row for the 30-lap feature event.

Settling into the second spot when the race came to life, Tarlton was hot on the tail of Geoff Ensign until the race’s first caution flew on the 11th lap. The ensuing restart would see Tarlton would begin to pressure the race leader as they battled in turns one and two.

Though Ensign defended Tarlton’s first move, he would not be denied in turns three and four as he was able to dispose of the leader and take command of the race. Out in front, Tarlton was smooth as he opened up a very sizeable lead.

As the laps clicked off, Tarlton would feel something go south in the rear of his car. Forced to change what he was doing inside the car, Tarlton would see his lead slowly dwindle.

Able to remain out front, Talrton would storm to the popular win at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds.

“It’s great to do this with my entire family here,” Tarlton said. “We don’t get to do this nearly as often as I would like, but we sure enjoy when we are able to.”

Tarlton Motorsports would like to thank Elite Landscape Construction, Tarlton and Son, Inc., Executive Auto Sales, Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino, Pabco Gypsum, Bandy and Associates, All Star Performance, Corporate America Investments, and BG Lubricants for their support through the 2016 season.

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Races-1, Wins-1, Top 5’s-1, Top 10’s-1

ON TAP: Tarlton Motorsports will be back in action on Friday night for another round of Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo action.

