Tommy Tarlton Tops Round Two of Ocean Sprints Presented by Taco Bravo Action

Though his appearances may be on a limited basis, Tommy Tarlton is a frequent visitor to Ocean Speedway victory lane and on Saturday night the Easton, CA took top honors in what was his first appearance of the 2017 season.

For the second week in a row it was Sebastopol, CA driver, Geoff Ensign leading the field to green. With the waiving of the green flag, Ensign would get off to the early lead as Tarlton ran his wake.

On an immaculately prepared Ocean Speedway racing surface, the first 11-laps would rip off without interruption until Jeremy Chisum and Darrell Taylor made contact and stopped. During the stoppage the complexion of the race would change a little as fourth running Justin Sanders made a quick trip to the work area to repair damage.

Back underway, Ensign would continue to hold the top spot over Tarlton, Kurt Nelson, Brad Furr, and Dustin Golobic until a quick caution would again fly on the 12th lap.

The ensuing restart saw the battle up front intensify as Tarlton began applying heavy pressure on the leader as they duo raced wheel-to-wheel. Coming out of turn four, Tarlton would become the race’s new leader as Furr was then able to overtake the second spot from Ensign.

While the battle up front was entertaining, Justin Sanders was making up ground in hurry after his early issues. Back up into the Top-5 with just 10-laps to go, Sanders would continue to charge forward as he was able to get by Nelson, Ensign, and Brad Furr to take over the second spot late in the race.

With Tarlton out in front by a large margin, Sanders would cut into his lead lap after lap, but in the end it was Tarlton parking his potent blaked out No. 21 machine on the front stretch with the win.

“I am getting older and these races come few and far between for myself, and it’s nice to come out and grab a win,” Tarlton said. “My guys do a great job on these cars, and that shows whenever one of our drivers shows up. Thanks to Paul Baines and everyone who helps us out, and thanks to our great partners for supporting us.”

Sanders would hang for second while Brad Furr, Geoff Ensign, and Kurt Nelson would round out the Top-Five.

Brad Furr got the night started off by setting the standard in qualifying time trials with a 11.793 second lap. A light car count put a two heat race program in motion with wins going to Kurt Nelson and Dustin Golobic as Geoff Ensign won the Dash for the second week in a row.

ON TAP- The Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo will return to Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, CA this coming Friday night.

Ocean Speedway is located at 2601 E. Lake Ave Watsonville, CA 95076.

