Huge Three-Day Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Weekend Coming LIVE to TheCushion

TheCushion.Com is excited to announce that May 19th, 20th, and 21st, the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will take to the T2 airwaves for three exciting nights of action, and as an added bonus series owner, Tony Stewart, is scheduled to be competing all three nights.

“The Arctic Cat All Stars Circuit of Champions continue to put on great shows weekly, and we are looking forward to a three-race weekend at three special tracks with Tony Stewart competing as an added bonus,” T2 Digital’s Ian Marvuglio said. “He is such a fierce competitor and he forces everyone to be on their ‘A’ game.”

The three-day weekend kicks off on Friday May 19th when “America’s Series’ checks in at the famed Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, IN. Winged racing in Kokomo is a rare sight, and fans all over will now have the chance to tune in on this special night.

The next night the series moves to Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, WI where they will run in conjunction with the IRA Series. In years past, the rivalry between the two series’ has produced hair-raising action, and the 3/8 mile facility is a great setting for a Saturday night showdown.

A busy weekend for the All Stars and TheCushion.com comes to an end on the 21st with the venue being Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, WI. The Angell Park Speedway has been around since 1903, and seems to be a favorite of many drivers around the country. With this race being on a Sunday, there may be a few surprise entrants in attendance on this night.

Chad Kemenah is currently amidst the point lead with the ASCoC, but has some stiff competition chasing him down in Caleb Armstrong, Caleb Helms, Ryan Smith, and Tim Shaffer. Those five drivers are expected to be on hand during this upcoming stream along with Tony Stewart, and many more of the Midwest’s top drivers.

Official start times and pricing is still being finalized and will be posted on TheCushion.Com, and the website’s social media accounts once it’s finalized.

