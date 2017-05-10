Rico Abreu Scores Third Career Bradway Memorial Win with KSE Racing Products

PETERSEN MEDIA: During another busy week of racing, Rico Abreu led the way for KSE Racing Products as he led all 40-laps to claim his third career Dave Bradway, Jr Memorial.

A wild and crazy feature event would see the Rutherford, CA driver nail several restarts, as he was able to wire the field and score the crown jewel event with the King of the West Series. While Abreu took top honors on Saturday night, new dad, Kyle Hirst, was able to grab the win on Friday night as he book ended a great week for himself.

After a dry spell from victory lane, Donny Schatz made a statement over the weekend. Schatz would sweep the weekend with the World of Outlaws to pick up his first two wins since the series was in Tulare, CA back in March.

Though times were tough to start the season for Parker Price-Miller as he competed with the World of Outlaws, the youngster from Kokomo, IN saw his hard work pay off on Saturday night as he captured a thrilling IRA win at Cedar Lake Speedway.

Tyler Courtney and Justin Grant had their elbows up with the POWRi Series over the weekend as they each used their KSE Racing Products to score wins, while Tim Kaeding, Seth Bergman, Brad Loyet, Jason Solwold, and Davey Ray also found victory lane.

