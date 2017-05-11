LUCKY SEVEN Team J&J Auto Racing Beats The Odds

From J&J Auto Racing

McKENZIE, Tenn. (May 10, 2017) – The J&J Auto Racing teams rolled a perfect seven in winged sprint car racing action over the weekend, posting wins as far west as Kansas and Oklahoma, rolling through the Midwest and along the Eastern seaboard to move the win tally to 50 on the season for the McKenzie, Tenn., manufacturer. With only a week gone by in the start of the second quarter of the year, eight J&J drivers have taken the checkered flag more than once, with the brand capturing wins in over 24 different racing series.

Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing’s Donny Schatz set the tone for the weekend, doubling up in World of Outlaws (WoO) Craftsman Sprint Car Series victories at the Missouri State Fair Speedway in Sedalia on May 5 and at 81 Speedway in Wichita, Kansas, on May 6. Schatz’s wins saw him break the double-digit marker, bringing his season to-date total to 11. Joey Saldana drove to his third top-five finish of the year in Sedalia on Friday night, following Schatz to the line in fourth place.

Jared Horstman earned his second victory of the season against the Great Lakes Super Sprints (GLSS) Series on May 5 at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Mich. Qualifying second quick and winning the second heat race, Horstman took the lead before the midway point in the A-main to control the race for the remaining laps to take the win. While Horstman took care of business up north, Brandon Jennings followed suit on Saturday night in the south. Competing against a stout field of Champ Sprint division teams, Jennings earned his first win of 2017 at Lawton (Okla.) Speedway on May 6.

The Northern J&J Auto Racing contingent wasn’t finished for the weekend, as Lee Grosz took top honors at Fairmont (MN) Speedway on May 6 in the co-sanctioned Midwest Sprint Touring Series (MSTS) – Upper Midwest Sprint Series (UMSS) battle. The win marked Grosz’s first of the year. On the east coast earlier that evening, Steve Surniak posted his first victory of the season at Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin, NC. Surniak’s win came against the Carolina No Bull Sprint (CNBS) Series.

Doug Hammaker wrapped up the weekend on a high note for J&J Auto Racing on Sunday, May 7, with a win in the 358ci Division at Susquehanna (PA) Speedway. The triumph in the 25-lap Feature event was Hammaker’s second consecutive and his third of 2017.

For a complete summary of J&J Auto Racing team victories for May 5 – 7, please see below.

DATE DRIVER TRACK/STATE SERIES

5/5/17 Donny Schatz Missouri State Fair Speedway/MO WoO

5/6/17 Donny Schatz 81 Speedway/KS WoO

5/5/17 Jared Horstman I-96 Speedway/MI GLSS

5/5/17 Brandon Jennings Lawton Speedway/OK Champ Sprint Division

5/6/17 Lee Grosz Fairmont Speedway/MN MSTS/UMSS

5/6/17 Steve Surniak Friendship Motor Speedway/NC CNBS

5/7/17 Doug Hammaker Susquehanna Speedway/PA 358ci Division

Earlier this season, J&J Auto Racing announced a Twitter contest open to both race teams competing under the brand’s banner as well as the public. For a chance to win a free J&J Auto Racing T-shirt, entrants must follow the brand on Twitter @JJ_Auto_Racing and post an appropriate racing-related image with J&J Auto Racing’s Twitter account tagged and using the hashtag #WinWithJ&J within the post.

A winner from tagged photos will be selected monthly and announced via J&J Auto Racing’s social media pages. All those submitting photos agree to allow J&J Auto Racing usage rights with photo credit. The contest will run through December 31, 2017. Monthly winners will be selected the last day of each month and announced accordingly.