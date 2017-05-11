TEST AND TUNE NIGHTS SET FOR FRIDAY, MAY 12TH AND TUESDAY, MAY 16TH

by Greg Calnan

(May 11, 2017) – Ohsweken, Ontario – Ohsweken Speedway is set to kick off the 2017 season with a pair of Test and Tune sessions on Friday, May 12th and Tuesday, May 16th.

Both sessions will be open to all divisions competing at Ohsweken Speedway in 2017. Gates open at 5:30 PM each night with cars on the track at 7:30 PM. The test session will end at approximately 10:30 PM. Technical inspection will be available both nights and will open at 6:00 PM.

Pit Gate Admission will be $25 per driver and $10 per crew member. Any minors, especially drivers, entering the Pits must have the minor waiver signed by both parents or they will not be allowed to enter the pits in 2017. Waiver forms can be downloaded at the following link: http://ohswekenspeedway.ca/?page_id=3491

Sprint car fuel and tires will be available from Brown Auto Service both Friday and Tuesday night. The Pit Area snack bar will also be open for business.

Front Grandstand and washroom areas will be open for free access should fans want to watch. The front concessions however will not be open until opening night on Friday, May 19th.

Pit Gates Open: 5:30 PM

Technical Inspection: 6:00 PM

Test Sessions Begin: 7:30 PM

Driver Admission: $25

Crew Member Admission: $10

Front Grandstand Admission: FREE

Minor Waver Forms must be signed by BOTH parents. Download here: http://ohswekenspeedway.ca/?page_id=3491

2017 SEASON

Ohsweken Speedway’s 22nd season of racing begins on Friday, May 19. The weekly Friday Night Excitement program will include Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, HRW Automotive Mini Stocks, and Gale’s Auto Aftermarket Bombers. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more news about Ohsweken Speedway’s 2017 season, and visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com to view the schedule.

TICKETS PLEASE!

Tickets for the World of Outlaws Six Nations Showdown, Northern Summer Nationals, Triple Crown Showdown, and Canadian Sprint Car Nationals are on sale now! Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com or call 519-717-0023 for more information.

