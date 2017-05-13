Lincoln Speedway Rained Out

From Bill Meyer

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (May 13, 2017) — Rain through the night and into the afternoon has forced Lincoln Speedway officials for the 2nd week in-a-row to cancel the Saturday evening, May 13th racing program. A determination on making up the David Webb Tool Night sponsored event has yet to be determined.

This Wednesday night, May 17th, one of the biggest shows of the year will unfold as the World of Outlaws invade the Fabulous Lincoln Speedway to take on the Pennsylvania Posse. The highly anticipated yearly showdown will get underway at 7:30 PM with time trials. Reserved seats and advance tickets can be gotten on the World of Outlaw website at – https://dirtcar.ticketforce.com/ordertickets.asp?p=811&backurl=default.asp .

The rain date for the World of Outlaw event is the following night, Thursday, May 18th.

To get all the latest news, results, schedule changes and rule changes, visit Lincoln Speedway’s website at http://www.lincolnspeedway.com to stay up-to-date on all the action or pending weather conditions at Central Pennsylvania’s “Premier” Saturday night race track – The Fabulous Lincoln Speedway.