Madsen, Johnson and Schenck Score Spring Nationals Wins at Jackson Motorplex

JACKSON, Minn. (May 12, 2017) – Kerry Madsen, Kaleb Johnson and Doug Schenck emerged victorious on Friday night during the Spring Nationals at Jackson Motorplex.

Madsen capitalized on a front row starting position to lead all 25 laps during the $5,000-to-win 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store main event while Johnson and Schenck both maneuvered from mid-pack to score triumphs during the opening sprint car show of the season at the half-mile oval.

Madsen came out ahead of a spirited battle with polesitter Danny Lasoski during the opening lap of the 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store A Main. While Lasoski entered turn one with the advantage and moved to the top groove, Madsen threw a slider in turns one and two. Lasoski dove underneath Madsen exiting turn two, but momentum propelled Madsen into the top spot.

“I knew it was going to be tough,” he said. “I got a super run and got the slide job done.”

The opening caution came on Lap 3 when Dakota Hendrickson, who was running seventh, spun in turn four. Lasoski, who was in the runner-up position, stopped on the track during the caution and was pushed into the work area with a mechanical problem.

Two additional cautions, one on Lap 4 for Lasoski and the final on Lap 18 for Paige Polyak, bunched the field together. However, no driver was able to challenge Madsen as he maintained the lead until the checkered flag was waved.

“I got lucky a couple of times and felt grip at other places,” he said. “I tried not to make a mistake and make swift and decisive moves in traffic.”

Aaron Reutzel maneuvered from eighth to finish in the second position with Mark Dobmeier placing third. Ian Madsen ended fourth and Bill Balog rounded out the top five.

Brooke Tatnell, Ian Madsen and Dobmeier were quickest in each qualifying group. Hendrickson, Lasoski and Dobmeier each won a heat race and Skyler Prochaska claimed the B Main.

Johnson was the class of the field in the Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints main event as he charged from 10th to capture the victory. Johnson had maneuvered into fifth place before the first caution on Lap 2. Following a caution on the restart, Johnson powered into the runner-up position on the ensuing restart before taking over the lead on Lap 4. Three additional cautions slowed the pace of the main event and with time restraints a Green-White-Checkered finish was called for during the fifth-and-final caution on Lap 9.

Johnson got a strong restart to hold off Trevor Serbus, who led the first three laps. Brady Forbrook, who started 11th, advanced from fifth to third place on the final restart with Jesse Lindberg finishing fourth and Shane Fick fifth.

Colin Smith, Fick and Dusty Ballenger were the heat race winners.

Schenck powered from deep in the field to claim the Heartland Racing Association Non-Wing Sprints main event triumph thanks to a late-race pass. Jacob Kouba, who led most of the race, ended in the second position with Clinton Bruns rounding out the podium in third.

Jackson Motorplex will take next weekend off before resuming action on May 26 for the Danny Williams Memorial presented by Peterbilt of Sioux Falls featuring 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store, Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints, Minnesota West – Jackson Campus IMCA a mods, Bohl’s Small Engine IMCA sport mods and Fairmont Awards IMCA hobby stocks.

Jackson Motorplex

Jackson, MN

Friday May 12, 2017

410 OUTLAW SPRINTS FUELED BY CASEY’S GENERAL STORE

A Feature: 1. 2-Kerry Madsen (2); 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel (8); 3. 13-Mark Dobmeier (6); 4. 18-Ian Madsen (7); 5. 17B-Bill Balog (10); 6. 55-Brooke Tatnell (3); 7. 12-Lynton Jeffery (5); 8. 82-Cap Henry (16); 9. 3-Tim Kaeding (11); 10. 7W-Tasker Phillips (14); 11. 21-Brian Brown (9); 12. 2KS-Austin McCarl (15); 13. 17-Josh Baughman (12); 14. 7-Kaley Gharst (17); 15. 16-Travis Whitney (18); 16. 09-Matt Juhl (22); 17. 35-Skyler Prochaska (19); 18. 44-Chris Martin (23); 19. 1M-Danny Lasoski (1); 20. (DNF) 4-Dakota Hendrickson (4); 21. (DNF) 19P-Paige Polyak (13); 22. (DNF) 26-Tayler Malsam (21); 23. (DNF) 23W-Scott Winters (20); 24. (DNF) 4W-Matt Wasmund (24).

B Feature: 1. 35-Skyler Prochaska (2); 2. 23W-Scott Winters (1); 3. 26-Tayler Malsam (4); 4. 09-Matt Juhl (5); 5. 44-Chris Martin (3); 6. 4W-Matt Wasmund (7); 7. 4X-Eric Schulz (8); 8. 81-Austin Johnson (6); 9. (DNF) 2D-Dusty Ballenger (9); 10. (DNF) 10-Trevor Serbus (10).

Heat 1: 1. 4-Dakota Hendrickson (1); 2. 55-Brooke Tatnell (4); 3. 3-Tim Kaeding (5); 4. 17-Josh Baughman (2); 5. 2KS-Austin McCarl (6); 6. 87-Aaron Reutzel (3); 7. 44-Chris Martin (9); 8. 35-Skyler Prochaska (8); 9. 23W-Scott Winters (7); 10. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (10).

Heat 2: 1. 1M-Danny Lasoski (2); 2. 2-Kerry Madsen (3); 3. 17B-Bill Balog (1); 4. 19P-Paige Polyak (6); 5. 82-Cap Henry (5); 6. 18-Ian Madsen (4); 7. 4W-Matt Wasmund (7); 8. 4X-Eric Schulz (8); 9. (DNF) 10-Trevor Serbus (9).

Heat 3: 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier (4); 2. 12-Lynton Jeffery (2); 3. 21-Brian Brown (3); 4. 7W-Tasker Phillips (7); 5. 7-Kaley Gharst (5); 6. 16-Travis Whitney (1); 7. 09-Matt Juhl (8); 8. 26-Tayler Malsam (6); 9. 81-Austin Johnson (9).

Qualifying Group 1: 1. 55-Brooke Tatnell (2); 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel (3); 3. 17-Josh Baughman (10); 4. 4-Dakota Hendrickson (8); 5. 3-Tim Kaeding (1); 6. 2KS-Austin McCarl (6); 7. 23W-Scott Winters (7); 8. 35-Skyler Prochaska (4); 9. 44-Chris Martin (5); 10. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (9).

Qualifying Group 2: 1. 18-Ian Madsen (4); 2. 2-Kerry Madsen (8); 3. 1M-Danny Lasoski (1); 4. 17B-Bill Balog (6); 5. 82-Cap Henry (3); 6. 19P-Paige Polyak (5); 7. 4W-Matt Wasmund (9); 8. 4X-Eric Schulz (2); 9. 10-Trevor Serbus (7); (DNS) 2K-Kevin Engle.

Qualifying Group 3: 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier (1); 2. 21-Brian Brown (2); 3. 12-Lynton Jeffery (4); 4. 16-Travis Whitney (7); 5. 7-Kaley Gharst (3); 6. 26-Tayler Malsam (8); 7. 7W-Tasker Phillips (5); 8. 09-Matt Juhl (9); 9. 81-Austin Johnson (6).

HEARTLAND STEEL RACESAVER 305 SPRINTS

A Feature: 1. 22-Kaleb Johnson (10); 2. 10-Trevor Serbus (1); 3. 5-Brady Forbrook (11); 4. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (4); 5. 13S-Shane Fick (2); 6. 0-Brandon Stevenson (5); 7. 51-Corey Kautz (14); 8. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (15); 9. 7-Dave Becker (20); 10. 75-Brandon Geldner (3); 11. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (21); 12. 05-Colin Smith (12); 13. 81-Jared Jansen (22); 14. 33-Trevor Smith (18); 15. 4S-Michael Stien (16); 16. 8-Jacob Hughes (6); 17. 33X-Travis Lain (13); 18. 77-Taylor Ryan (17); 19. 9-Keith Weber (19); 20. 4D-Chris Duffy (23); 21. (DNF) 05X-Brandon Allen (7); 22. (DNF) 11A-Bruce Anderson (8); (DNS) 11-Dalyn Cody; (DNS) 2D-Dusty Ballenger.

Heat 1: 1. 05-Colin Smith (4); 2. 11A-Bruce Anderson (8); 3. 75-Brandon Geldner (6); 4. 5-Brady Forbrook (7); 5. 51-Corey Kautz (5); 6. 4S-Michael Stien (1); 7. 9-Keith Weber (2); 8. (DNF) 81-Jared Jansen (3).

Heat 2: 1. 13S-Shane Fick (2); 2. 22-Kaleb Johnson (5); 3. 10-Trevor Serbus (4); 4. 05X-Brandon Allen (7); 5. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (3); 6. 77-Taylor Ryan (1); 7. 7-Dave Becker (6); 8. 4D-Chris Duffy (8).

Heat 3: 1. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (2); 2. 33X-Travis Lain (1); 3. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (6); 4. 0-Brandon Stevenson (4); 5. 8-Jacob Hughes (8); 6. 33-Trevor Smith (3); 7. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (5); (DNS) 11-Dalyn Cody.