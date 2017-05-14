Lang Wins Sprint Car Bandits Feature at Superbowl Speedway
Superbowl Speedway
Greenville, TX
Saturday May 13, 2017
Feature: 1. 14 – Michael Lang, 2. 2 – Michael Day, 3. 11 – Justin Melton, 4. 2X – Tucker Doughty, 5. 41M – Steve McMackin, 6. 76 – Zane Lawrence, 7. 21 – Michelle Melton, 8. 83 – Scott Bogucky, 9. 15J – Meremy Middleton, 10. 72E – Colby Estes, 11. 23 – Junior Jenkins, 12. 16 – Blake Baccus, 13. 57 – Chase Parson, 14. 23M – Adam Miller, 15. 7 – Chad Ewell, 16. 99X – Dalton Stevens, 17. 55 – Brad Queen, 18. 17W – Brad Welborn, 19. 48 – Cody Stacy, 20. 4 – Austin Mundie, 21. 13M – Chance McCreary.