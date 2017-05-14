Murcott Wins at Archerfield
Winged 410 Sprint Car Feature:
1. 83 – Dave Murcott
2. 17 – Luke Oldfield
3. 33 – Callum Walker
4. 59 – Kevin Titman
5. 9 – David Whell
6. 28 – Allan Woods
7. 95 – Ben Hilder
8. 25 – Andrew Scheuerle
9. 22 – Cody Maroske
10. 42 – Kristy Bonsey
11. 34 – Kevin Britten
12. 11 – Brad Ayres
13. 2 – Brent Kratzmann
14. 5 – Peter Lack
15. 44 – Dan Murray
16. 29 – Adam Clarke
17. 14 – Mark Pholi
18. 64 – Paul Rooks
Midget Car Feature:
1. 6 – Darren Vine
2. 99 – Brock Dean
3. 78 – Rusty Whittaker
4. 69 – Nathan Smee
5. 97 – Kaidon Brown
6. 22 – Scott Farmer
7. 27 – Troy Ware
8. 76 – Reid Mackay
9. 5 – Rodney Harders
10. 80 – Scott Doyle
11. 82 – Jason Bell
12. 21 – Mark George
13. 26 – Jamie Hall
14. 41 – Brendan Palmer
15. 3 – Charlie Brown
16. 89 – Chris Gwilliam
17. 28 – Brad Harrison
18. 44 – Corey Stothard
19. 91 – Rob Stewart
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars:
1. 99 – Glen Wright
2. 69 – Jason King
3. 49 – Cody O’Connell
4. 20 – Brian Dixon
5. 66 – John Slack
6. 28 – Paul Robinson
7. 74 – Geoff Davey
8. 83 – Matthew Wright
9. 36 – Michael Butcher
10. 60 – Michael Lampard
11. 17 – Adam Butler
12. 70 – Kris Jennings