Great Racing Set for 2nd annual Midget Round Up May 27-28 at Airport Raceway

OWASSO, Okla. (May 15, 2017) – The 2nd annual Midget Round Up is picking up steam as the marquee event is right around the corner.

Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan., will host the two-day TBJ Promotions’ event on May 27-28 when the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget Series and the Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association will battle it out during a $2,000-to-win midget main event each night.

Rising NASCAR star Christopher Bell captured the first two POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget Series shows of the season before Tyler Thomas and Tyler Courtney visited Victory Lane during the two most recent races earlier this month.

Defending series champion Steven Shebester will enter the 2nd annual Midget Round Up with a 130-point lead in the championship standings over Trey Marcham and Ace McCarthy, who are tied for the runner-up position. Grady Chandler ranks fourth – 160 points out of the lead – with Alex Sewell and Wesley Smith tied for fifth at 190 points behind Shebester.

The Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association kicked off its season last weekend when Luke Icke was victorious. Zach Merritt finished second with Zac Taylor third, Greg Schaefer fourth and Keith Rauch fifth.

Both series will be off until the 2nd annual Midget Round Up.

Midgets won’t be the only attraction at the event as the Colorado Lightning Sprints will race both nights as well as non-wing micro sprints, which will compete for the $1,000-to-win top prize each night.

The event festivities begin on May 26 when Jax Sports Grille in Garden City will host a Friday evening pre-race party.

The action at the track starts on May 27 when the front gates will open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

There is limited reserved spectator parking at the track available. To purchase a spot, call 620-287-3695.

TBJ Promotions would like to thank the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Burtis Motor Company, Mid-America Millwright, The Tunnel Car Wash, Johnson Septic Tank Services, Jax Sports Grille, Driven Midwest and Maupin’s Truck Service for their continued support of the event.