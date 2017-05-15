Historic Weekend Up Next for SOD at Hartford and Baer Field

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, Mi. (May 14, 2017) – Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP racers and fans alike are experiencing excitement overload in anticipation of a history-making May 19th and 20th “May Mayhem” weekend.

While SOD will be at two speedways it has raced at before, both races will be on new tracks. SOD returns to Hartford Speedway, a familiar venue for several years now. SOD also travels to Baer Field Motortsports Park in Fort Wayne Indiana, where SOD has raced before, but over 20 years ago during a few years when SOD ran pavement as well as dirt.

On Friday, the King Engine Bearings King of Michigan Race #1 at Hartford Speedway will take place on the reconfigured 3/8 mile oval. Excitement is running high for Tim Dibble’s new track layout that is sure to challenge racers. It is configured very differently at each end making the optimal set up a compromise.

On Saturday, SOD will make history with the first race to be held on the new Baer Field track. The MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge will kick off its 2017 series on the newly created ¼ mile oval inside the existing paved track. Promoter Dave Muzzillo is confident that the track layout will quickly become a big hit with race fans as exciting, close-quarters racing should be the norm. As an extra effort to make sure the inaugural race goes as planned, the next day, Sunday, May 21 has been set as a rain date.

Visit the Hartford Speedway website at www.hartfordspeedway.net. Check out Baer Field at www.baerfieldmotorpark.com.

For more information about Engine Pro go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. The full 2017 Sprints on Dirt schedule, results, rules, current news, and other information are available at www.sprintsondirt.com.