Must See Racing Partners With SPEED SPORT For 2017 TV Package

From Jacob Seelman

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 15, 2017) — Must See Racing officials have announced a partnership with SPEED SPORT to televise multiple 2017 events on MAVTV.

The events will be taped for broadcast on Suzuki presents SPEED SPORT, beginning with Berlin Raceway’s Must See Racing Mother’s Day Celebration on Saturday, May 13.

The cornerstone of the partnership will be coverage of the 69th running of The Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW-GM from Indiana’s Anderson Speedway.

This year’s Little 500 has a stellar entrant list, including past winners Jeff Bloom, Kody Swanson, Brian Tyler, Chris Windom, Shane Cottle and Jacob Wilson, as well as racing superstars Tony Stewart and Ken Schrader.

The one-hour program hosted by SPEED SPORT publisher and veteran broadcast journalist Ralph Sheheen, along with Derek Pernesiglio, will feature in-depth coverage of select Must See Racing events to a prime-time national television audience.

“SPEED SPORT is 83 years old. We love and appreciate tradition and history. When it comes to sprint cars, the Little 500 has a ton of both! This year’s 69th running of the Pay Less Little 500 will be another great chapter in the story of this legendary race and SPEED SPORT is thrilled to have the opportunity to tell that story for the first time as part of our award-winning Suzuki presents SPEED SPORT series on MAVTV,” said SPEED SPORT President Ralph Sheheen,

“410 winged sprint cars on a fast paved oval makes for heart pounding excitement! The Must See Racing series puts on a spectacular show. This season’s two events at Berlin Raceway are a perfect fit for our award winning Suzuki Presents SPEED SPORT series,” added Sheheen.

“Presenting the World’s Fastest Short Track Cars by capturing the excitement and record setting speed of MSR events on television has always been one of our primary goals” added Must See Racing President Jim Hanks. “The opportunity to partner with SPEED SPORT and MAVTV with their award-winning programming to showcase the Little 500 and our brand of American grassroots racing is both exciting and of great value to us, our sponsors and fans. We will announce events and program air dates as they become available.”

A live pay-for-view option for the 69th annual Pay Less Little 500 presented by the UAW-GM from Indiana’s Anderson Speedway on May 27th is also available through SpeedShiftTV.com.