NSA Series Opens Season This Weekend During Sprint Car Shootout Doubleheader at Electric City Speedway

BILLINGS, Mont. (May 15, 2017) – An ambitious NSA Series schedule begins this weekend with the Sprint Car Shootout at Electric City Speedway.

The bullring in Great Falls, Mont., will host a $1,500-to-win main event both Friday and Saturday that will kick off a 21-race NSA Series schedule in 2017.

“We’re thrilled to open the season this weekend at Electric City Speedway, where Dan Mann and his staff do a great job,” NSA Series Founder Mike Quigley said. “The NSA Series featured a lot of diversity last season and we’re looking forward to building on that as we’ve heard drivers from multiple states and Canada are planning on racing this weekend.”

Canadian Kelly Miller captured the NSA Series championship last season when a total of 52 drivers from 12 states and Canada competed in at least one of the five NSA Series races. Miller also picked up a feature victory along with Texas native Aaron Reutzel and Washington resident Trey Starks. Missouri’s Danny Lasoski swept the final weekend to become the only two-time winner.

This weekend’s shows mark the first two of nine NSA Series races this season at Electric City Speedway, which is one of six tracks in Montana, Washington and Western Canada that will showcase at least one NSA Series event.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors (65-years-old and older) and students (12-years-old to 17-years-old) each night. Children 11-years-old and younger get in free. Pit passes are $30 each night.

The front gates will open at 6 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m. each night.

NORTH-AMERICAN SPEED ASSOCIATION –

The North-American Speed Association is a 360ci winged sprint car series that dates back to the mid-1990s. NSA Founder Mike Quigley, who is a former sprint car driver and the current owner at BMP Speedway in Billings, Mont., established the series to hold marquee events throughout the West Coast, Western Canada and Montana.

TRACKS –

BMP SPEEDWAY (Billings, Mont.) – It is a semi-banked, 3/8-mile oval. The track hosts weekly racing from the middle of May through late September. For more information, visit http://www.BMPSpeedway.com.

CASTROL RACEWAY (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) – It is a semi-banked, 3/8-mile track. It showcases weekly racing and special events from May through October. For more information, visit http://www.CastrolRaceway.com.

CENTRAL WASHINGTON STATE FAIR RACEWAY (Yakima, Wash.) – It is a semi-banked, 3/8-mile clay oval located at the Central Washington State Fairgrounds. The track only hosts special events each year.

DRAYTON VALLEY SPEEDWAY (Drayton Valley, Alberta, Canada) – It is a semi-banked, 3/8-mile track that was re-opened in 2016. For more information, visit http://www.DVSpeedway.com.

ELECTRIC CITY SPEEDWAY (Great Falls, Mont.) – It is a semi-banked, 3/10-mile oval that was built in the early 1950s. The facility showcases weekly events from late April until early September. For more information, visit http://www.ElectricCitySpeedway.com .

SKAGIT SPEEDWAY (Alger, Wash.) – It is a semi-banked, 3/10-mile track that was established in 1954. The oval puts on weekly events from April through September every season. For more information, visit http://www.SkagitSpeedway.com.

