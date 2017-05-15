Stockton 99 Speedway and the Stockton Dirt Track gearing up for two fully loaded events starting Saturday

From Gary Thomas

STOCKTON, Ca.. (May 15, 2017) — With the weather warming up and summer time creeping closer Noceti Group Inc. is getting set for a pair of major events upcoming at both Stockton 99 Speedway and the Stockton Dirt Track.

Up first will be the opening round of the Tri-Holiday Series at Stockton 99 Speedway on Saturday May 20, which is headlined by the traveling Pacific Challenge Series presented by PenneyLawyers.com

The event is always one of the biggest each season at the historic quarter-mile asphalt oval and is expected to be another can’t miss night of competition. Also on the card will be the Stockton Late Models, Bombers and Legends of the Pacific.

Tickets for the Stockton 99 Speedway on Saturday May 20 are as follows: Adults (16+) $20, Jr. (11-15), Sr. (60+) & Military with ID $15, Kids 10 & Under FREE, Family Pass (2 Adult, 2 Jr.) $55, Pit Passes $40. Gates open at 5pm and racing begins at 6pm.

The New Stockton 99 Speedway is located at 4105 N. Wilson Way, ¼-mile west of Highway 99. For more information on tickets and times, please contact the Speedway Office at (209) 482-6969 or visit the track website at www.stockton99.com

The two-weekend run of motorsports in Stockton then continues with the Stockton Dirt Track taking center stage over Memorial Day weekend. On Saturday May 27 the new Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards will tackle the blazing fast 4/10 mile clay oval.

The series has debuted with much fanfare throughout Northern California and the Memorial Day weekend showcase will mark the first of four visits to the Dirt Track this year.

Also on hand May 27 will be the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour, which has also seen a major boost this season.

The front gate of the Stockton Dirt Track will open at 4pm on Saturday May 27, with racing at 6pm. All seating is general admission during the night with adult tickets $20, kids 6 to 10 will be $10 and five and under are free.

“We’re definitely looking forward to a couple of great events to help close the month of May,” commented Tony Noceti of Noceti Group Inc. “We’re going to do something a little different this year and run the opener for the PCS Tri-Holiday Series at Stockton 99 Speedway one week earlier than normal on May 20. Then come back on Memorial Day weekend and have the Sprint Car Challenge Tour on May 27 at the Stockton Dirt Track. It’ll be an outstanding way to end May and we hope all the fans will come out to support both events.”

The Stockton Dirt Track is a lightning fast 4/10 mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206. For information on the speedway visit www.stocktondirttrack.com