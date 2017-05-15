Tickets on sale for World of Outlaws event at Hartford Speedway

From Tony Veneziano

HARTFORD, Mich. (May 15, 2017) — Tickets are now on sale for the “Battle of Michigan,” featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Hartford Speedway in Hartford, Michigan on Friday, July 28 and can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

Shane Stewart was victorious at Hartford Speedway last year, when the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series returned to the track for the first time since 2011. Stewart started second and held off eight-time and defending series champion Donny Schatz for the win. That race was held on the former half-mile, which has since been re-configured to a 3/8-mile. Hartford is one of the few tracks on the circuit that Schatz, who already has nine wins this season, has never won at.

Battling Schatz and Stewart in 2017 is a talented group of full-time competitors, including Daryn Pittman, won the 2013 series champion, his teammate at Kasey Kahne Racing Brad Sweet, Joey Saldana, who is a past winner at Hartford Speedway, David Gravel, who is currently second in points this season, with five wins. Jason Johnson, the defending winner of the Knoxville Nationals, who has a pair of wins thus far in 2017, while veteran drivers Jason Sides, Paul McMahan Kraig Kinser and Greg Wilson are all on the road again this year.

Logan Schuchart, who has two wins already this season, represents the next generation of World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series drivers, along with his Shark Racing teammate Jacob Allen and teenager Clyde Knipp. Sheldon Haudenschild, who won at Hartford last year with the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions and Brent Marks from Pennsylvania are contending for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award this season.

Tickets for the “Battle of Michigan,” featuring the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series at Hartford Speedway in Hartford, Michigan on Friday, July 28 and can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

For more information on tickets, visit http://slspromotions.ticketforce.com.