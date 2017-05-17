Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions partner with Indianapolis Motor Speedway at Kokomo Speedway

By Tyler Altmeyer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (May 17, 2017) – When the historical “Month of May” descends upon Indiana, the legendary Indianapolis 500 and Sprint Car racing are cast onto the worldwide stage. This year’s showcase of speed will carry an unusual twist that will offer race fans from across the globe the chance to experience the best of both racing worlds, pavement and dirt, as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) and Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Series (ASCoC) have teamed up for a doubleheader highlighting Fast Friday, the kickoff to Pole Weekend for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 and the only Indiana appearance for the ASCoC this season, on May 19th, at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway.

Working with IMS President, Doug Boles, to create the IMS Bonus Challenge for the Kokomo event, the ASCoC will offer free pit pass upgrades at Kokomo Speedway to any fans presenting Verizon IndyCar Series Pole Weekend tickets for the Indianapolis 500. In addition, full-time ASCoC competitors signed-in for competition at Kokomo Speedway on May 19 will be given the option to display the iconic IMS Wing & Wheel decal on their cars in exchange for eligibility for contingency awards during the event. The IMS Bonus Challenge will award the highest finishing eligible car in the Feature event $500, with second-place awarded an additional $200. The evening’s fastest qualifier will receive a $100 bonus, as will the evening’s hard charger and B-main event winners.

“Short-track racing is the heartbeat of racing in America and Tony Stewart and Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Series brings the excitement of wheel-to-wheel action to some of the best short tracks in the country,” said Doug Boles, President of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “We are proud to partner with Tony and the All Stars at one of the best dirt-tracks in the country, Kokomo Speedway, and provide race fans the speed of Indy 500’s Fast Friday in the day followed by thrill of winged sprint cars in the evening.”

The one-night All Star return to Kokomo Speedway will be the first of three events on the weekend schedule for the ASCoC, continuing with action on Saturday and Sunday in Wilmot and Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. A full program will be on the Kokomo agenda, complete with qualifying time trials and heat race competition, headlined with a $5,000-to-win main event. The USAC SpeeD2 Midgets will also be on the evening card, creating a “must-see” experience for any open wheel enthusiast.

In addition, fans will have an opportunity to participate in a closed autograph session featuring Tony Stewart. The first 150 fans to purchase advance tickets online will have the opportunity to participate in the pre-race autograph session scheduled for 5:00 pm at Tony Stewart’s merchandise trailer just outside of the main gates. Those who purchase an online ticket and qualify for the closed autograph session will be notified with additional information via email closer to the event. The event will mark Stewart’s only Winged Sprint Car appearance of 2017 in his home state of Indiana and his first visit to Kokomo Speedway since 2013.

Those who would like to purchase advance tickets for the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions invasion of Kokomo Speedway on May 19 can do so by visiting: http://tickets.ticketforce.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=1528. General Admission: $25; Reserved Seating (top ten rows of main grandstand): $30; Children 10 years and younger will be admitted into general admission for free. All tickets will also be available at the track on the day of the event. Pit Passes: $35, with fans presenting Indianapolis 500 Pole Weekend tickets receiving a free pit pass upgrade.

About Indianapolis Motor Speedway: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the world’s largest spectator sporting facility, has been the worldwide leader in motorsports entertainment since opening in 1909. In 2017, IMS will host the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, the world’s largest single-day annual sporting event. Living up to its reputation as a bucket list sporting venue, throughout the upcoming season IMS will host the stars of the Verizon IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the Ladies Professional Golf Association and the Red Bull Air Race World Championship. Head to IMS.com for a full list of dates and ticket purchase options.

Additional Arctic Cat All Star Series Info: Those seeking additional information regarding the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions should visit its official online home at www.allstarsprint.com. Series updates and breaking news will be posted regularly on the official Twitter account of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions: https://twitter.com/ASCoC. Find full text results from each and every event, as well as an up-to-date schedule, online at www.allstarsprint.com/schedule/.

About the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions: All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. After a 10 year stint as owner of the All Stars, Miller passed control of the series to Bert Emick in 1980; a reign that would continue through 2002. Guy Webb then purchased the series from Emick in the summer of 2002 and served as the series President for the next 12 years. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About Arctic Cat: The Arctic Cat brand is among the most widely recognized and respected in the recreational vehicle industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-sides and snowmobiles, in addition to related parts, garments and accessories under the Arctic Cat® and Motorfist® brand names. Arctic Cat Inc.’s world headquarters is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. More information about Arctic Cat and its products is available at www.ArcticCat.com.