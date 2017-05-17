Creek and Lawton Speedway On ASCS Red River Radar This Weekend

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (May 17, 2017) Back to the “Sooner State” for the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products for a weekend double with races at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa on Friday, May 19 and Lawton Speedway on Saturday, May 20.

Following Friday’s events at Humboldt Speedway, the series has a new point’s leader as Oklahoma’s Jared Sewell now sits atop the standings by 25 markers. Looking for his first win of the season, Sewell leads Kade Morton, who topped the series in 2015, with Brandon Hanks, Alex Sewell, and Blake Hahn making the series top-five.

The season’s first trip to Creek County Speedway, the Friday showdown will also feature Non-Wing Champ Sprints and Dwarf Cars. In the Red River Region’s last stand alone visit to the Sapulpa quarter-mile on July 7, 2016, the night ended with a first time winner as Drumright’s Fred Mattox led start to finish with Layne Himebaugh and Alex Sewell making up the podium over the night’s 22 car field.

The first of two dates on the 2017 calendar at the Lawton Speedway, it was Brandon Hanks who ruled over the red clay quarter-mile on July 9, 2016 over John Carney II and Chance Morton. The Saturday showdown is a warm up for several teams with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network teams up with the Red River Region during Speedweek on Wednesday, June 14.

On the season, four drivers have parked in Victory Lane in five nights of competition. Blake Hahn is the most recent winner with his first of the season at Humboldt Speedway this past Friday night. Hahn is among those scheduled to be in competition this weekend.

Friday, May 19 at Creek County Speedway gets underway at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Admission is $15 for adults with kids 10 years of age and younger admitted free of charge into the grandstands. For more information on Creek County Speedway, log onto http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co or call (918) 693-RACE.

Saturday, May 20 opens at 6:00 P.M. with racing at 8:30 P.M. (CDT). The evening’s roster also includes USRA Modifieds, Limited Modifieds, and Mini Stocks. Admission for Saturday’s affair is $15 with kids five and under free into the grandstands. For more information on the Lawton Speedway, call (580) 355-3417 or log onto http://www.lawtonspeedway.com

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 races across the ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com

Series Notes:

2017 ASCS Red River Winner(s): Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 2; Derek Hagar 1; Brad Loyet 1; Blake Hahn 1;

2017 ASCS Red River Standings (Top 10): 1. Jared Sewell 538; 2. Kade Morton 513; 3. Brandon Hanks 459; 4. Alex Sewell 444; 5. Blake Hahn 396; 6. Chance Morton 365; 7. Jonathan Cornell 329; 8. Fred Mattox 324; 9. Johnny Herrera 306; 10. Kyle Bellm 299;

2017 Season Lineup:

Date-Track-City, State-Winner

4/1/2017-I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR-Derek Hagar

4/7/2017-Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX-Sam Hafertepe, Jr.

4/8/2017-Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX-Sam Hafertepe, Jr.

4/21/2017-81 Speedway – Park City, KS-Rain Out

4/22/2017-81 Speedway – Park City, KS-Rain Out

5/5/2017-Flint Creek Speedway – West Siloam Springs, OK-Rain Out

5/6/2017-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO-Brad Loyet

5/12/2017-Humboldt Speedway – Humboldt, KS-Blake Hahn

5/13/2017-Springfield Raceway – Springfield, MO-Canceled

5/19/2017-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK-

5/20/2017-Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK-

6/14/2017-Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK-

6/15/2017-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK-

6/23/2017-Heartland Park Topeka Dirt Track – Topeka, KS-

6/24/2017-Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS-

7/7/2017-Wichita Speedway – Iowa Park, TX-

7/8/2017-Superbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX-

7/21/2017-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK-

7/22/2017-Texarkana 67 Speedway – Texarkana, AR-

8/26/2017-Salina Highbanks Speedway – Salina, OK-

9/9/2017-I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR-

10/20/2017-Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX-

10/21/2017-Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX-

10/27/2017-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK-

10/28/2017-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK-