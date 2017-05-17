Extra Money & More For SCCT At The Stockton Dirt Track May 27
Stockton, CA – May 17, 2017…Noceti Group Inc. has sweetened the pot for next week’s Sprint Car Challenge Tour debut at the Stockton Dirt Track, with the announcement of an extra $1,000 going to the A-main winner and more money added to the B-main during the night.
The Memorial Day weekend extravaganza on Saturday May 27 will now pay a minimum of $3,500-to-win, plus the Kyle Larson Racing Bonus Money. If an Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards regular wins the feature, they’ll walk away with $4,000.
In addition to that, the B-main purse has also been inflated for the night. All non-transfer cars in the B-main will be awarded $200. With the Bullard Construction sponsor money factored in, the first non-transfer will earn $300 total. The cars that transfer into the A-main will also receive $100 to help with fuel from running the extra laps.
“We definitely look forward to having the Sprint Car Challenge Tour in Stockton on May 27,” said promoter Tony Noceti. “We wanted to add some extra money throughout the field to try and help the teams out. Every single car that supports the event is important to us, so we certainly want to show that. We hope to see a packed pit area and a full grandstand to help commemorate Memorial Day weekend.”
The night of racing on May 27 will also feature a double point event for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards, making it a critical piece to the puzzle, as teams vie for part of the $60,000 point fund handed out at season’s end.
“Tony Noceti and the whole Noceti Group team have been huge supporters of the Sprint Car Challenge Tour,” said RMI President Scott Russell. “With the Stockton Dirt Track taking four dates this year we really want the teams to support it as much as possible. Having the extra money added into the purse is a great thing and by doing double points on May 27 it makes the night a very important one. We can’t wait to see everyone in Stockton on Memorial Day weekend.”
The front gate of the Stockton Dirt Track will open at 4pm on Saturday May 27, with cars on track around 5pm for wheel packing. A full program of racing will follow. All seating is general admission during the night with adult tickets $20, kids 5 to 10 will be $10 and four and under are free.
The Stockton Dirt Track is a lightning fast 4/10 mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206. For information on the speedway visit http://www.stocktondirttrack.com/
The season-ending Tribute to Gary Patterson at the Stockton Dirt Track will also pay a minimum of $4000-to-win. Stay tuned for further announcements regarding the prestigious 34th running of the Tribute to GP on Saturday November 4.
