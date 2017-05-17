Extra Money & More For SCCT At The Stockton Dirt Track May 27

“Tony Noceti and the whole Noceti Group team have been huge supporters of the Sprint Car Challenge Tour,” said RMI President Scott Russell. “With the Stockton Dirt Track taking four dates this year we really want the teams to support it as much as possible. Having the extra money added into the purse is a great thing and by doing double points on May 27 it makes the night a very important one. We can’t wait to see everyone in Stockton on Memorial Day weekend.”

