Taylor Scores First Sprint Car Victory of Season, Finishes Third in Midget

CALHAN, Colo. (May 17, 2017) – Zac Taylor recorded his first win of 2017, driving his 305ci winged sprint car to a dominating victory last Saturday at El Paso County Raceway. He also piloted Todd Henry’s midget to a third-place finish the same night.

“Usually when I drive the sprint and then the next week get in the midget it takes me awhile to adjust,” he said. “It’s a big learning curve. But Saturday when I got out of the midget after hot laps I knew it was going to be a good night.”

Competing in the Blood Sweat and Tears (BST) and Colorado Alliance Tour (CAT) in his family owned sprint car, Taylor won his heat before leading every lap of the feature to sweep the night.

“They told me I had half a lap lead,” he said. “I could see the other cars across the track so I slowed up and saved my car and tires on a slick track. It felt really good to get that first win. It’s the third year in a row we won on Mother’s Day Weekend.”

In the midget Taylor won his heat against the Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association competitors. He rolled off fourth for the main event.

“A car spun on the first lap and they put me back to sixth for the restart, which we still don’t understand,” he said. “They were using the MyLaps electronic scoring and apparently it didn’t work right. We got back to third and ran out of time. I have to say this new car is much easier to drive. I can’t wait for the rest of the summer.”

Taylor will be back in action in a sprint car this Saturday at I-76 Raceway in Fort Morgan, Colo., seeking his second straight win.

May 13 – El Paso County Raceway in Calhan, Colo. (sprint car) – Heat race: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (1).

May 13 – El Paso County Raceway in Calhan, Colo. (RMMRA midgets) – Heat race: 1 (2); Feature: 3 (4).

6 races, 1 win, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s, 3 top 15s, 3 top 20s

Saturday at I-76 Raceway in Fort Morgan, Colo., with the Colorado Dirt Tracks & IMCA/CAT Tours by BST Promotions 305 Sprint Car Series

“H&H is owned by Todd Henry,” Taylor said. “I want to thank him for giving me the opportunity to drive his midget once again this year. He has built me a really good car and I can’t wait to get him some wins.”

Taylor would also like to thank USA Performance Engines, Unique Signs and Designs, Joe Gibbs Driven Racing Oil, the Kaiser Family, Pro Shocks, Triple X Racing Company, USA Performance Engines and Hoosier Racing Tires for their continued support.

