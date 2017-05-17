Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Stars ready for weekend road trip to Indiana and Wisconsin

By Tyler Altmeyer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (May 17, 2017) – After a two-week hiatus, one of which the result of wet weather and unseasonably cold temperatures in Western Pennsylvania, Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will return to competition this Friday through Sunday, this time visiting an area just north of Series headquarters in Indianapolis, followed by a two-night stay in The Badger State. “America’s Series” will invade three dirt ovals in three days during their upcoming travels, also battling head-to-head with one of the Upper Midwest’s most competitive sprint car sanctioning bodies. Action is set to open on Friday evening, May 19, at the Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Indiana; the first and only Arctic Cat All Star appearance in The Hoosier State this season.

Friday’s Kokomo Speedway visit, the 25th in Series history made possible by Ford Performance, will feature many of the nation’s elite open wheel competitors, one being Arctic Cat All Star owner and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Tony Stewart. Smoke will join the traveling band of Arctic Cat All Stars during all three weekend programs, searching for his first Series win since 2012.

In addition, competitors in action at the Kokomo quarter-mile will have the opportunity to participate in the #FastFridayBonus contingency award program on behalf of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Drivers who participate will battle for multiple money bonuses with the total value reaching $1,000.

The Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions last visited Kokomo Speedway on July 23, 2016. California native Rico Abreu earned high honors, scoring the Dirt Classic Indiana victory worth $12,500 over Jamie Veal and Chad Kemenah. Abreu will look to defend his trip to Kokomo Speedway victory lane on Friday evening.

Once competition in The Hoosier State is complete, the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will set the compass due north and venture beyond Chicago just across the Illinois/Wisconsin state line where back-to-back events await in The Badger State. Scheduled to invade Wilmot Raceway and Angell Park Speedway on Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21, respectively, Arctic Cat All Star competitors will battle head-to-head with those of the Interstate Racing Association (IRA) Outlaw Sprint Series during their visits to Wilmot and Sun Prairie. The Arctic Cat All Star/IRA co-sanctioned programs will each award $5,000 top prizes, as well as full points toward the 2017 Arctic Cat All Star championship. Much like Kokomo Speedway, the Arctic Cat All Star visit to southern Wisconsin will be a first and only occurrence in 2017, with Angell Park Speedway hosting the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions for the first time in Series history.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s Danny Holtgraver is the last to visit Wilmot Raceway victory lane during Arctic Cat All Star competition, earning the victory nearly one year ago on May 21 aboard the Pete Grove-owned No. 70. “Downtown” started second on the feature grid, ultimately holding off Sheldon Haudenschild and Dale Blaney at the final checkers.

Five-time and defending Arctic Cat All Star champion Chad Kemenah will lead the Series charge into Kokomo Speedway on Friday afternoon. The pilot of the Hunter Racing/Seneca Energy/DKW Transport/No. 10H sits on top of the championship standings with a demanding 118 point advantage. Kemenah, who owns one victory on the season, has finished inside the top-ten during eight of the 11 contested Arctic Cat All Star programs.

New Castle, Indiana’s Caleb Armstrong, a second year Arctic Cat All Star competitor who missed a portion of 2016 due to an injury, sits behind Kemenah in the championship standings, earning five top-ten finishes thus far in 2017, three of which inside the top-five. Caleb Helms will enter the Indiana/Wisconsin road trip third in the title chase, followed by Kunkletown, Pennsylvania’s Ryan Smith and the “Steel City Outlaw” Tim Shaffer.

“Mad Max” Stambaugh, a former two-time NRA “360” Sprint Invaders championship runner-up, leads the current Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Rookie of the Year standings entering the three-race swing through the Upper Midwest. The pilot of the familiar Ray Marshall Motorsports entry has earned one top-ten finish in seven main event starts, currently sixth in the overall championship standings out of 17 full-time followers.

Kokomo Speedway will open main gates and pit gates at 3:00pm on Friday, May 19. Hot laps are expected to hit the speedway at 6:45pm with racing to follow. Wilmot Raceway and Angell Park Speedway will each open pit gates at 3:00pm, hot laps following at 6:30pm. Those seeking additional news and notes, including ticket prices and reserved seat information, should stay tuned online at www.kokomospeedway.net, www.wilmotraceway.com and angellparkspeedway.net, as well as on all of the available social media networks.

About Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the world’s largest spectator sporting facility, has been the worldwide leader in motorsports entertainment since opening in 1909. In 2017, IMS will host the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, the world’s largest single-day annual sporting event. Living up to its reputation as a bucket list sporting venue, throughout the upcoming season IMS will host the stars of the Verizon IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the Ladies Professional Golf Association and the Red Bull Air Race World Championship. Head to IMS.com for a full list of dates and ticket purchase options.

Additional Arctic Cat All Star Series Info:

Those seeking additional information regarding the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions should visit its official online home at www.allstarsprint.com. Series updates and breaking news will be posted regularly on the official Twitter account of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions: https://twitter.com/ASCoC. Find full text results from each and every event, as well as an up-to-date schedule, online at www.allstarsprint.com/schedule/.

About the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. After a 10 year stint as owner of the All Stars, Miller passed control of the series to Bert Emick in 1980; a reign that would continue through 2002. Guy Webb then purchased the series from Emick in the summer of 2002 and served as the series President for the next 12 years. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About Arctic Cat:

The Arctic Cat brand is among the most widely recognized and respected in the recreational vehicle industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-sides and snowmobiles, in addition to related parts, garments and accessories under the Arctic Cat® and Motorfist® brand names. Arctic Cat Inc.’s world headquarters is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. More information about Arctic Cat and its products is available at www.ArcticCat.com.